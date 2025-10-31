Top 7 things to do in Bengaluru this weekend

Engage in the celebration of Karnataka’s culture during this two-day event, titled 'Krishna to Kaveri,' which showcases the convergence of all things Karnataka. From engaging workshops to soulful tunes rooted in the heart of the state, there is much to explore, even if you are new to the state! Entry free. November 1, 10 am onwards and November 2, 7.30 am onwards. At BIC, Domlur.