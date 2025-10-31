Top 7 things to do in Bengaluru this weekend

Engage in the revelries of the state formation as Bhartiya Mall of Bengaluru celebrates the occasion with a wide variety of performative and interactive events. From the proud moments of the flag hoisting to engaging in interactive games and crooning to carnatic melodies, choose the way you want to feel the pride in this year’s Kannada Rajyotsava. Entry free. November 1, 5 pm onwards. At Thanisandra Main Road.
The Ranga Shankara Theatre Festival 2025 enters its second weekend with a host of intriguing plays. Naam Mein Ka Rakhwo Hai? — a play witnessing a bizarre approach of a village to win a chance at love; and Kattala Neralu, a Kannada play adapting David Harrower’s Blackbird, are your chances to witness the best of the art form in the city! INR 300 onwards. October 31, 7.30 pm onwards. `200 onwards. November 1, 7.30 pm onwards. At Ranga Shankara, JP Nagar.
Engage with the city’s heartbeat in a cultural extravaganza as ArtistryAnnual 2025 takes to the stage this weekend, featuring a variety of artistes, including actor-singer Vasundhara Das, who will open the festivities with an inaugural performance. The fest will also unveil several artworks by many global artistes as well. Entry free. October 31, 11 am onwards. At The Rangoli Metro Art Centre, MG Road.
Taste the best of the state’s authentic flavours as The Filter Coffee rolls out a special Kannada Rajyotsava festive meal. Experience the culinary heritage seeped deep into the ingredients and preparation of the meals. From comforting favourites like Bonda Soup, Masala Dose, Vangi Bath to the sweet offerings like Shavige Payasa and Holige there’s much to indulge in. Meal for one: INR 599 onwards. On November 1. Across outlets.
Fridays are the new Sundays! Let your hair down and spend some time at Wild West Fridays, as the city’s indie and acoustic acts take the stage and turn the venue into a cosy listening room. Experience the emotions of all genres from R&B to folk and rock with the comfort of a delicious meal! Entry by reservation. October 31, 8 pm onwards. At The Drawing Room by Smoke House Deli, Indiranagar.
Engage in the celebration of Karnataka’s culture during this two-day event, titled 'Krishna to Kaveri,' which showcases the convergence of all things Karnataka. From engaging workshops to soulful tunes rooted in the heart of the state, there is much to explore, even if you are new to the state! Entry free. November 1, 10 am onwards and November 2, 7.30 am onwards. At BIC, Domlur.
Experience canine heaven as the 131st and 132nd All India Championship Dog Shows and the 59th and 60th Bangalore Canine Club Championship Shows are all set to take place in the city. With over 450 pedigreed dogs featured across events, you can find over 50 breeds like Akita, Poodle, Shih Tzu, Maltese and more to interact with. Entry free. November 1 and 2, 9 am onwards. At Esha Farms & Leisure, Yelahanka.
Experience the beautiful vocals of singer Papon live during Shaam-E-Mehfil, a concert that will witness the popular Assamese playback singer along with his talented band, serenading the Bengaluru crowd. Witness the crooner give his take on popular ghazals and evergreen Bollywood hits. INR 1,999 onwards. November 2, 8 pm onwards. At Manpho Convention Centre, Nagavara.