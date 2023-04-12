Bangalore's jail-themed restaurant catches internet's attention, here's all you need to know

Touted as Karnataka’s first-ever jail-themed restaurant, Central Jail Restaurant in Bangalore’s HSR layout is a one-of-its-kind space to dine at. A social media user recently shared a video from the restaurant and it went viral in no time.

In the post, we see him enter the restaurant resembling a jail setup from start to finish. The entrance door is made with a black iron rod and a mannequin dressed in a police uniform is placed outside to welcome the guests.

The orders are taken by uniformed waiters and the food is served by jail inmates. What is even more interesting is how the restaurant has another space quite literally “behind the bars” where you can sit and eat.

The restaurant serves North Indian and Chinese cuisine alongside Seafood. To further the jail experience for the guests, the team has also designed spots to click photos using props such as handcuffs.

Business tycoon Harsh Goenka also reacted to the viral video of this restaurant and tweeted, “Jail ke mazaa khao….someone took it literally!”

This is not the first themed restaurant in Bangalore. You can also find dine-out spots such as Platform 65, a train-themed restaurant in Bannerghatta and Black Pearl in Koramangala inspired by Pirates of the Caribbean.