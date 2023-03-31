South Bengaluru’s newest café, The Kind Roastery and Brew Room, is now open...

This week, when on an assignment in JP Nagar, we came across a familiar place that had been under

construction for a while now. Had we any idea that it would turn out as a chic café, we would have been the first ones here. Intrigued, we stepped inside to check out this 12-day-old café enveloped in a calming

all-white colour palette with furniture and plants adding pops of light brown and tropical green. The

Kind Roastery and Brew Room’s relaxed and casual ambience served as a much-needed break from our hectic mid-week work schedule.

Zen Table

We were further elated when we learnt that the café serves only vegetarian and vegan dishes to accompany our fresh brews. Spoiling us with choices including cold and hot brews with vegan milk options, pizzas, pastas, fresh bakes and more, this duplex space boasts notable features like a cosy corner under the staircase, an outdoor seating area and a zen table, where we sat and drew some patterns in the sand while we awaited our order.

Before we began, we were handed a sample tea set of three — Fennel Green Tea, Rose Blush Tea and

Green Raw Mango Iced Tea. The first two were perfect for a sunny afternoon although we couldn’t taste the raw mango in the latter. We enjoyed our tea with some fresh bakes, a Pain Au Chocolat and a Strawberry Danish, which were the perfect start to our meal ahead.

Brews and bakes from the menu

We wanted to move on to the mains, but we had to try one of their pizzas before we did so. And soon,

Greener, topped with basil pesto, zucchini, broccoli, gherkins, spinach and mozzarella made its way to our table. If you are among the crowd who thinks pizzas are unhealthy, you are most likely to be proven wrong here and that too in a delicious way. We followed it up with a Burmese Khao Suey Bowl prepared from coconut milk and turmeric-based noodle soup and garnished with caramelised onions, cilantro, roasted garlic and peanuts which make it a fulfilling and comforting dish.

We were then tempted to try their dessert menu but we opted for Chocolate Affogato and Johny Brownie (cold coffee) over their cheesecakes and pannacotta with a heavy heart as we needed a shot of caffeine to keep going. The former serves a bowl of hot espresso with a cold scoop of chocolate ice cream while the latter offers crumbs of gooey chocolate brownie with Tahiti vanilla ice cream and espresso. We couldn’t have ended the meal in a better way than in savouring these delightful drinks.

Dishes from the menu

Besides being a perfect place for coffee lovers and vegans, The Kind Roastery and Brew Room should be on your list of cafés to visit if you enjoy European fresh bakes and dishes.



Meal for two: ₹800 onwards. At JP Nagar.