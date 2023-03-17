Chef Nakul Kulkarni’s cloud kitchen T’art opens its first outlet on Brigade Road

With the launch of the Rex Walk Mall, a great number of new restaurants are expected to open doors in the near future and one of the first tenants to set up shop at this refurbished destination was T’art Boulangerie & Patisserie. Helmed by chef Nakul Kulkarni and team, this chic café tucked away in the inner corners of the mall was a cloud kitchen for two years before it became a perfect place for coffee dates, a work space or lazy day outs.

The earthly ambience filled with light-grey coloured walls, live plants and the scent of freshly brewed coffee and the aroma of delicious bakes is what drew us to the café when we were passing by and we are so glad it did. Now that we were here and had settled down in a cosy nook, we decided to sample a few dishes and drinks. Did we mention they have an amazing wine collection as well? If you are a wine connoisseur, T’art will take your dining experience here up a notch with their refreshing sangrias.

For once, we reversed the ritual and ordered desserts first. Soon a myriad of sweet treats were placed

across our table. We tucked into the chocolate-coated oblong, cream-filled classic French dessert (Chocolate Éclair) first. Once done, our eyes were drawn to the pretty-looking purple delight known as Berry Opera, which boasts over six layers of intricate indulgence. To say they were decadent would be an understatement. We would like to award a special shoutout to the Rexy Rich Chocolate Pastry that was undoubtedly the best of the lot. Moving on to the beverage section, here too, we kept it classic! As a tall glass of Hot Chocolate with a hint of cinnamon made its way to our table, we opted to taste a few more small plates from the menu that offers more than just fresh bakes and brews.

Also read: Savour delicacies from across 21 nations at Vyana Flavours of Nature in JP Nagar

We spotted something interesting by the name of Pesto Chicken, Bell Peppers & Onions Pide-zza, a Turkish flat-bread dish fused with a pizza filled with cheese, veggies and bites of chicken plated alongside fries and salad. Well, what’s not to like, and of course, in this case there were no leftovers on the table.

Although we only paid a brief visit to this dessert paradise, there is so much more on the list that we wish to come back and try. Some of them include Bountiful Bruschetta and Classic Tuscan Minestrone and we’re definitely going back for more!

₹800 onwards for two. At Brigade Road.