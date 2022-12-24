Plum cakes, croissants and more: Bengaluru's finest dessert places serve delightful Christmas treats 

It's time to get your festive socks on and warm a hot cup of cocoa! On the side, get yourself some scrumptious desserts, watch Harry Potter and The Chamber of Secrets and make your Christmas eve worth it.

Bengaluru's finest dessert places, namely Magnolia Bakery, Lavonne, and many others are serving Christmas sweet treats like DIY Gingerbread Houses, Classic Cinnamon Breads and much more.

Plum Cake from Magnolia Bakery

Plum Loaf By Magnolia Bakery

When 'tis the season of sweets, plum cakes lead the game. Magnolia Bakery is offering plum cakes, plum cake loaves and even mini pies to make your Christmas eve an absolute delight. You can customise these sweet treats and gift them to your beloved ones.

Plum Loaf priced at ₹ 700

Baubles at Lavonne

Baubles By Lavonne

Are you one for decorative winter desserts? Then these customisable baubles by Lavonne will make for a great addition to your tree and also your dessert table. There is one for all; mama bear, papa bear and the baby too! You can also find ‘stollen croissants’ with the cutest Santa belt buckle atop, Yule Log and custom-made Danish cookies with royal icing.

Baubles priced at ₹ 350 each

Macarons by Amintiri

Macarons By Amintiri

Christmas Special Macarons, brought to you by Amintiri this season, are another set of treats to try this Christmas. From ginger praline to red velvet and vanilla, the macarons come in six different flavours and make for the perfect Christmas gift as well.

Priced at ₹ ​540

Edible 3D Ornament by Shangri-La

Desserts By Shangri-La

Bengaluru's Shangri-La took plum cakes to a whole new level this year by customising them into edible 3D Christmas ornaments. These visually pleasing treats come packed with whipped ganache, pistachio cream and raspberry pate.

Priced at ₹ ​400 plus taxes

Bean-To-Bar Chocolate X Maverick and Farmers Coffee

Full Beans Hot Chocolate by Maverick and Farmers Coffee

A great way to conclude any Christmas brunch or dinner happens to be with flavoured coffee. Serve the brewing cups with a chocolate bar and your party will be one people will remember. Maverick & Farmer’s signature ‘Parama’ is a blend of espresso with peppermint chocolate, and cacao nibs topped off with cream. This year the coffee roasters have collaborated with Bean-To-Bar Chocolate to make this festival extra special for you.

Priced at ₹ ​420 for 250 gm

Pick either one of these desserts, preferably all if you ask us, and add a little more cheer to your Christmas food menu. Well-fed guests are happy guests!