Christmas 2022: Here's an Eggnog recipe you can try at home

Is Christmas even complete without relishing Christmas-special drinks with your loved ones? If you are looking for a recipe to serve a themed drink at your house party — or simply to indulge yourself in — we have got you covered. Here is the recipe for ‘Nog’, a spin on the classic Christmas-favourite eggnog, shared by Renzil Barrow, mixologist at San-Qi in Four Seasons Hotel Mumbai.

Ingredients:

60 ml Martell VSOP cognac

20 ml heavy cream

20ml sugar syrup

1 whole egg

A pinch of clove powder

A pinch of cinnamon powder

Method:

Cook all the ingredients together. Then, allow it to cool down. Strain the mixture and refrigerate it. Serve it chilled, garnished with cinnamon dust.

The cocktail is also available on San-Qi's Festive Cocktail Menu until January 1.

