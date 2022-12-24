Home Food recipes

Christmas 2022: Here's an Eggnog recipe you can try at home

Renzil Barrow, mixologist at San-Qi in Four Seasons Hotel Mumbai, shares this eggnog recipe

Prattusa Mallik Published :  24th December 2022 01:37 PM   |   Published :   |  24th December 2022 01:37 PM
'Nog', a spin on the classic Christmas-favourite eggnog

'Nog', a spin on the classic Christmas-favourite eggnog

Is Christmas even complete without relishing Christmas-special drinks with your loved ones? If you are looking for a recipe to serve a themed drink at your house party — or simply to indulge yourself in — we have got you covered. Here is the recipe for ‘Nog’, a spin on the classic Christmas-favourite eggnog, shared by  Renzil Barrow, mixologist at San-Qi in Four Seasons Hotel Mumbai.

Ingredients: 

60 ml Martell VSOP cognac

20 ml heavy cream

20ml sugar syrup

1 whole egg

A pinch of clove powder

A pinch of cinnamon powder

Also read: What’s the story behind the ugly Christmas sweater? 

Method:

Cook all the ingredients together. Then, allow it to cool down. Strain the mixture and refrigerate it. Serve it chilled, garnished with cinnamon dust.

The cocktail is also available on San-Qi's Festive Cocktail Menu until January 1.

Email: prattusa@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @MallikPrattusa

 

TAGS
Four Seasons Hotel Eggnog recipe

Comments