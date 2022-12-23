From Marghazhi fests to Christmas special feasts, here is a list of events for you to do over the weekend in Chennai

This week, look forward to Taj Connemara Raintree's food and music fest, a performance by Bharatanatyam dancer Bala Devi Chandrashekar at Bhavan’s TAG Auditorium, a rock 'n' roll Christmas-themed performance by the band Medium Rare at The Bay 146, Savera and more. Take a look at the full list below:



Marghazhi flavours

December 28 | Anna Nagar



Taj Connemara’s Raintree hosts a three-day fest to celebrate food and music called The Connemara Chronicles, in collaboration with Indian pianist Anil Srinivasan and food historian Rakesh Raghunathan. The marghazhi-themed festival kicks off on the first day with Flute Brothers Heramb Hemanth, followed by Sarvesh Karthik (multi-percussionist) on the second day and carnatic vocals by S Swarathmika on the final day. Look forward to Thanjavur’s traditional dishes such as Thiruvaiyaru Asoka, Badam Puri Payasam, Kesari Mass, and others. INR 2,500 onwards. 6.30 pm to 8.30 pm. Also on December 29 and 30.

A tale of Padmavat

December 25 | Kilpauk



Here’s something beautiful you shouldn’t miss! Bala Devi Chandrashekar, a Bharatanatyam exponent and scholar, presents Padmavati — An Avatar based on Jayadeva’s Gita Govindam. The tale has four acts, Saalokhyam being in Lord Krishna’s world, Saaroopyam taking his form, Saameepyam approaching him and Saayujyam becoming one with the beloved. 7 pm. At Bhavan’s TAG Auditorium.

Classical notes

December 23 | T Nagar



Margazhi is here. Bharat Kalachar, in collaboration with Agraharam, hosts the 34th Margazhi Mahotsav. At this live show, the artiste MSV Rajhesh Vaidhya will perform along with the playback singer

Ananthu at the YGP auditorium. INR 300 onwards. 6.30 pm.

Timeless pieces

December 23 | Royapettah



Amrapali presents a mixed collection of silver jewellery this holiday season. The collection includes silver and silver gold pleated contemporary, traditional, and tribal pieces with colourful enamel and stones. This is the first Indian jewellery brand to present its collection at the fashion weeks in Milan and New York. INR 3,000 onwards. 11 am to 7.30 pm. At Amethyst. Also on December 24.

Indie music

December 23 | Alwarpet



The famous Badhri Seshadri is ready to perform a set of original independent music titled Ippadiku. You will experience simple music yet unique storylines and narrations based on people’s choices. The exciting part of the musical evening is that the show will have unreleased originals of the musician and expect songs from the singer’s Oru Kutty Kadhai series. At Medai-The Stage. INR 300. 7.30 pm.

Rock ’n’ roll Christmas

December 23 | Mylapore

Medium Rare is gearing up to offer an immersive music experience with rock ’n’ roll Christmas-themed music titled Backyard Jams. The band will be performing at the resto-lounge this weekend, ensuring an epic musical evening. Don’t forget to keep your song request ready. 8.30 pm. At Bay 146, Savera.



Movie première

December 23 | PVR

This week’s movie pick is Cirkus. The plot of this Rohit Shetty movie, which is adapted from Shakespeare’s The Comedy of Errors, centres around two pairs of identical twins who have inadvertently split apart at birth. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh join the cast as the main characters. In theatres.

Christmas feast

December 23 | Nandanam

Are you looking for great food and music? The Novotel Chennai Chamiers Road offers a festive buffet called Winter Wonderland. The Christmas special buffet includes Classic Swedish meatballs, Curried meat stew, Spanish paella, and Christmas-themed mocktails such as Christmas roller and Santa’s secret. Also, there will be a live band, a spin wheel, and the making of candy canes for you to have a good time with friends and family. INR 1,450++. 7 pm to 10.30 pm.

