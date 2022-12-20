Shreya Ghoshal' live music concert, Grand Ghana Sabha, 34th Marghzhi Mahotsav: These events in Chennai gurantee a fun-filled festive weekend

This week, we have the release of a horror-thriller movie Connect, Padmashri Shobana's Bharatanatyam performance, Carnatic music and more. Check out the full list below:

Nostalgia plates

December 16 | Gopalapuram



Are you ready to time travel to the ’90s? Bay Leaf is hosting a food festival in celebration of its 25th anniversary by bringing back its ’90s and early 2000s menu. Look out for vegetarian starters such as Makai Paneer Pakora and Paneer Spinach Cheese Balls and lots more. Also, Murgh Lasuni Kebab, Dhakai Fish Tikka, and other non-vegetarian main course options like Potoler Dolma and Mughlai Chicken are available. 12 pm to 3 pm and 7 pm to 11 pm.

Sabha feast

December 16 | T Nagar



To celebrate the month of music and food, J Hind hosts a month-long margazhi festival titled Grand Gana Sabha. The celebration starts with a Carnatic music performance by a Bengaluru-based artiste Rahul Vellal and ends with a delicious Sabha canteen special food. The dishes include Mullaingai Keerai Vadai, More Kalli Ellu Thovayal, Doughnut Idly with Gotsu, Iyogare Thimbale with Chilli Plantain, and others. INR 3,600 onwards. On till January 14. 7 pm. Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Shreya is back!

December 18 | Periyamet

Here’s a musical way to unwind this weekend. Shreya Ghoshal is in town to enthral fans for the first time in six years. To mark the 20th year of her singing career, she is ready to sing songs like Mannipaaya, Anbe Perambe, Munbe Vaa, and others. INR 1,000 onwards. 6 pm. At Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Movie première

December 22 | PVR



This week’s movie pick is Connect, a horror thriller directed by Ashwin Saravanan. The story revolves around India’s nationwide lockdown, when a single mother (Nayanthara), notices bizarre changes in her daughter’s behaviour and seeks virtual assistance from a pastor, who proposes a virtual exorcism. The movie also stars Sathyaraj, Anupam Kher, and Vinay Rai. In theatres.

Tales and trades

December 17 | Mylapore

Here’s a chance to look at Mylapore’s other side. Madras Inherited has organised a walk to explore more than just the religious sites and food spots. Go for a stroll to your grandmother’s local medical store and vegetable markets as well as the Mylapore port, which served as an important trading hub alongside Mamallapuram port. INR 700. 6.30 am to 8.30 am.



All in a mudra

December 17 | T Nagar



This auspicious marghazhi month has no bounds for art and culture programmes. To make this month even more exceptional, Bharat Kalachar, in collaboration with Agraharam, hosts the 34th Marghazhi Mahotsav. Padma Shri Shobana, an award-winning Bharatanatyam dancer, will perform at the YGP auditorium. INR 300 onwards. 7.15 pm.

X’mas shopping fun

December 17 | ECR



The Arboretum 3rd edition offers a Xmas Market where you can splurge on holiday goodies, from Christmas cakes to decorations under one roof. Get yourself Christmas cards and calendars from Anari Creations, as well as interesting Christmas tree decorations made of paper quilling from Crafti Tales and Art, among other things. INR 50 onwards. At Arboretum.

From Goa, with love

December 19 | Nungambakkam

It’s time to revamp the wardrobe. Stepahany D’souza, a Goa-based designer, is in town with the holiday edit. The collection features draped fluid silhouettes made from luxurious fabrics and is ideal for destination vacations. The style and minimalism of the design make it stand out. INR15,000 onwards. At Collage.

By Hand from the Heart

December 16 |

The well-known By Hand from the Heart pop-up is back with over 40 brands. Look forward to

artisanal condiments, jewellery, plant art, craft, bags and apparel, including a curation from Bengaluru-

based Amar Kosa that focuses on sustainable silhouettes including kurtas, jackets and shirts. Also on 17. 10 am to 8 pm. At Crowne Plaza Chennai Adyar Park.



The Jolly Ol’ Pop Up

December 18 |



Amethyst presents a one-of-a-kind Christmas pop-up featuring 30+ brands with holiday edits and festive collections for everyone. Look out for designers such as city-based Anaira with organza saris and kaftans and Bangkok-based Ting Ting Bangkok, which sells quirky jewellery. Also, look forward to caricature, face painting and other activities. from 11 am to 8 pm. At The Folly, Amethyst.

The Year End Pop-Up

December 31 | Nungambakkam

This year is almost over and to wrap up the ongoing holiday season, Tifara is hosting a year-end pop-up with several brands from other cities. Look forward to brands like Mumbai-based Shahin Mannan, with their unique jackets, skirts and shirts; and the ever-popular Mumbai-based Saaksha Kinni with their beautiful bold prints and stone embroidery dresses. On till December 31. At Tifara, Khader Nawaz

Khan Road.

