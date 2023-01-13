Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath hosts handloom fiesta in Bengaluru starting January 13 [DETAILS]

Here's a good news for all handloom saree enthusiasts! In association with DESI Trust, Bengaluru, Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath is hosting an exhibition and sale of handmade products from January 13 to 15. The exhibition will feature curated handloom and khadi sarees, quilts, stationeries, garments, books, accessories, food products, and much more. Exclusive handmade products in the showcase are from brands like Banjara Kasuti, Buffalo Back, Charaka, Chitrika, Farm Veda, Kubsa, Tula, and13 many others.

The three-day exhibition kickstarted on Thurday with Buyer Seller Meet, which is supported by Ministry of MSME, Government of India, and is in collaboration with Charaka Women's Multipurpose Industrial Co-operative Society, Bheemanakone. NABARD Bengaluru Chief General Manager Shri T. Ramesh inaugurated the event, which was followed by the Fashion Show of Handloom Products by city-based fashion stylist and choreographer Prasad Bidapa. This was followed by a panel discussion on sustainable practices in the production of handmade products.

Entry free. January 13-15, 10 am onwards. At Kumarakrupa Road. Details: 8022261816

