Begin June with a host of cultural events in Bengaluru and here is a list that can help
Chart out your week to beat the rains and make the most of monsoon events with Indulge's list of specially curated cultural offerings: here are seven you shouldn't miss this weekend.
Carnatic compilation
The Manasi Prasad Ensemble brings together talented artistes to present a set that includes reinterpretations of carnatic, hindustani, folk and freshly composed pieces with a dash of konnakkol (vocal percussion) and jazz influences. The band includes Shadrach Solomon, Karthik Mani and Adarsh Shenoy besides Manasi Prasad. ₹350. July 7, 6.30 pm. At Indian Music Experience Museum, JP Nagar. +919686602366.
Jazz it up
Led by Adil Manuel, Adil Manuel Collective (AMC) is a dynamic and innovative ensemble known for its genre-bending approach and immersive musical experiences. Catch them live at Windmills, this weekend, performing a Brazilian/ Latin Jazz set, exploring the rich and diverse landscape of Brazilian and Latin jazz-fusion and furik from the 70s to the 90s. ₹1,500 onwards. July 5 &6, 9.30 pm onwards. At Whitefield. +918045217761.
Poetic prowess
Inspired by the lanes in Delhi where Mirza Ghalib once lived, ballimaaraan music is a genre in itself-thanks to the fusion of retro with contemporary tunes. Bringing this genre to town is the iconic Piyush Mishra known for his poetic prowess and versatile artistry. This live performance promises an evening of soulful melodies and poignant storytelling. ₹749, July 6, 7 pm. At Phoenix Marketcity, Whitefield. +918049626111.
Teen troubles
Theatre Lab's production Rhinoceros offers a hilarious take on Eugene lonesco's classic anti-fascist 1959 play - Rhinoceros by Eugene Lonesco. The play incorporating techniques like chorus and clown, delves into the most pressing issue today, the peer pressure and herd mentality faced by teenagers. ₹300. July 5, 7.30 pm. At Jagriti Theatre. +917406966190.
Moroccan manducations
Talented chefs Jawad Oumerri and Rafia Yassine from The Oberoi, Marrakech fly down to Bengaluru to host a five-day food pop- up at the popular all-day dining restaurant Lapis. Diners can opt for either a Moroccan-inspired lunch buffet or a la carte dinner boasting authentic dishes like Vegetable Kefta, Sea-Bass Tajine, Chicken m'Hammer, Slow-Cooked Lamb Shank and other delicacies. ₹2,650. July 10-14. At Oberoi Bengaluru, MG Road. +918025585858.
Cocoa calling
Bastian Garden City is celebrating World Chocolate Day on July 7 with delicious chocolate specials on the menu. Diners can try chocolatey goodies on the brunch menu including Feuilletine Pull Me Up Cake, Chocolate Sponge, Liquid Milk Chocolate, Dark Chocolate Mousse, Vanilla Glaze and Feuilletine Cookie and Hot Cookie Croissant. At St Mark's Road. +919880081644.
Wonder women
Based on mother Birjees Qadar and her five daughters, the play Birjees Qadar Ka Kunba reimagines the 1936 Spanish masterpiece The House of Bernada Alba for the Indian audience. The play encapsulates the struggle of women under rigid societal norms across the world while sarcastically delving into themes of autonomy, repression, the tragedy of virginity and the quest for personal, social and sexual freedom. ₹400. July 6 & 7,3.30 pm & 7.30 pm. At Jagriti Theatre. +917406966190.