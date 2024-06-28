Seven events in Bengaluru that should be on your to-visit list this weekend

From Netflix reality show Social Currency winner Aakash Mehta to Embassy International School Bangalore's 14th edition of the Equestrian Premier League (EPL) and more happening in the city.
Last spotted on the Netflix reality show Social Currency, musician and stand-up comedian Aakash Mehta - renowned for his observational comedy - is all set to return to Bengaluru for live performance. Expect new material, hilarious stories and funny interactions. ₹499. June 30, 6 pm. At Ironhill, Marathahalli. +918069299999.
Popular artistes like Anit Chand, Sinchan Dixit, Sudhakar Shanbhag, Ram Nagaraj, Jubilee Roy and Tapash Roy bring you some of the best songs penned by Javed Akhtar at this Hindi music concert, Saath Saath. Some of his famous hits include Ye Bata De Mujhe Zindagi, Ye Tera Ghar Ye Mera Ghar and Yun Zindagi Ki Raah Mein. ₹299. June 30, 5.45 pm. At Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Race Course Road.
Neo Kitchen at Hilton Bengaluru Embassy Manyata Business Park is hosting a royal culinary experience in collaboration with New Delhi's popular restaurant Zaika-e-Nizamuddin. On offer is a delightful journey through 700-years of tradition expertly prepared by a community of talented home chefs. ₹2,095 onwards. On till June 30, 7pm- 11pm. At Nagawara. +918069012345.
Embassy International School Bangalore (EIRS) is all set to flag off the 14th edition of the Equestrian Premier League (EPL). The event will feature the participation of around 20 equestrian clubs from across South India and Mumbai. The EPL tournament includes three categories: the Sub Junior Category (80 to 90 cm Show Jumping and Sub Junior Dressage), the Junior Category (105 cm Show Jumping and Junior Dressage) and the Senior Category (120 cm Show Jumping and Advance Dressage). Entry Free. On till June 30. At Papanahalli. +917353779533.
Virat Kohili's One8 Commune Bangalore is hosting an exclusive gin-based cocktail experience in collaboration with Greater Than Gin. Sip on specially curated cocktails like Slip, Basil Spritz, Clean Bowled and Bowled by Amm Ball while enjoying live-match screenings. Meal for two:₹3,000 onwards. +918748881818.
Comedian Sahil Shah rose to fame with Amazon Prime Video's stand up special Childish Behaviour and hosting his own YouTube series The Ad Show. The comic comes to town for Sahil Shah Live & Taping, a live show where the artiste will record his best bits while keeping up with his crowd work. ₹499. June 29, 6 pm & 8 pm. At The Underground Comedy Club, Koramangala.
Directed by Anmol Vellani, Apne Ghar Jaisa is a theatre play that creates an image of everyday bigotry and its potential to impoverish the self and tear apart social fabric. The protagonist in the production finds all kinds of reasons for turning away an unwelcome guest but in the process, she enters a dark place within herself and destroys the very thing she most cherishes and wants to preserve. ₹200. June 30, 3.30 pm & 7.30 pm. At Ranga Shankara. +918026592777.