Consulate of Italy’s ‘Italian Design Week’ to kickstart in Bengaluru from March 19

Close to 4000 designers, architects and buyers attended the sought-after edition of Salone del Mobile di Milano last year. Known for celebrating Italian craftsmanship and creative sensibilities, the event brings the best of design to the forefront and this year's edition is set to start in less than a month.
To keep the anticipation intact, the Consulate of Italy in Bengaluru is hosting the Italian Design Week with three interesting events on offer. Starting from March 19, the Italian Design Week will unfurl at Bangalore International Centre and Museum of Art & Photography.
Check out the schedule below:
March 19, 6:30pm - 7.30pm, BIC (Bangalore International Centre): TALK The New Culture of Design -
March 19-21, 11:00am – 8:00pm, BIC: MiniSalone
March 21, 6:00pm – 7:00pm, MAP (Museum of Art and Photography): TALK Expanding Design Narratives
Joining the event, they also have Italian museum curator and critic, Ms. Beatrice Leanza who has been invited for an insightful conversation on new trends and narratives in the design world.
Attendees should also look forward to a miniature recreation of Salone del Mobile, called the MiniSalone, where a selection of design pieces from local importers of Italian brands will be showcased.