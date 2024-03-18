Consulate of Italy’s ‘Italian Design Week’ to kickstart in Bengaluru from March 19

Close to 4000 designers, architects and buyers attended the sought-after edition of Salone del Mobile di Milano last year. Known for celebrating Italian craftsmanship and creative sensibilities, the event brings the best of design to the forefront and this year's edition is set to start in less than a month.

To keep the anticipation intact, the Consulate of Italy in Bengaluru is hosting the Italian Design Week with three interesting events on offer. Starting from March 19, the Italian Design Week will unfurl at Bangalore International Centre and Museum of Art & Photography.

Check out the schedule below:

March 19, 6:30pm - 7.30pm, BIC (Bangalore International Centre): TALK The New Culture of Design -

March 19-21, 11:00am – 8:00pm, BIC: MiniSalone

March 21, 6:00pm – 7:00pm, MAP (Museum of Art and Photography): TALK Expanding Design Narratives