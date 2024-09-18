FICCI FLO Art and Culture Vertical Bengaluru returns with yet another edition of Kala Bazaar

FICCI FLO Art and Culture Vertical Bengaluru is back with the 2024 edition of Kala Bazaar, an extraordinary art show empowering FLO members. The exhibition showcases painting, sculpture, furniture pieces, stain-glass jewellery and digital art. The event welcomes two distinguished guests inaugurate this event: Vinita Chaitanya, founder of the design firm Prism, and Sandeep Khosla, Founder and Principal Architect at Khosla Associates. The highlight of Kala Bazaar will be the auction of a charcoal drawing and sculpture by the acclaimed artist Arun Yogiraj and the sales from the artworks will support Gulab Seva, an NGO dedicated to supporting cervical cancer and the FLO Social Initiative supporting Empowerment of Women. Founding member and curator of the event FLO Bangalore, Jyotika Kapoor, tell us more about the event:
Tell us a bit about Kala Bazaar?
FICCI FLO Bangalore has a huge art & culture vertical with nearly 1000 members. I conceptualized Kala Bazaar keeping various forms of art,craft ,jewellery & furniture in mind. This curation is Art for a Cause.The idea was to empower our artists and also to announce to Bangalore that we have a huge bank of artists ready to do customised work. There are some very innovative artworks never seen before in the city.
Can you introduce us to some of the artists and their works that will be on display at Kala Bazar?
We have Pragya Jain who has revived embroidery on digital art with Made in India theme. Sunitha Ganesh who has created miniature stainglass with the tiffany effect on earrings . Kanika Gupta has done a fabulous series on Hanuman.Jyoti Bansal is very creative with her glass pichwai Art. Shraddha Rati with her wooden furniture with calligraphy. Rajini Rekha with her vibrant huge paintings. And two of Arun Yogirajs artworks made for FLO Bangalore.
Can you also shed light on the NGO FLO is supporting?
Our vision is to support the Social Initiatives run by Dr Nupur Handa of FLO Bangalore in education & Skilling . Flo Art - Kala bazaar is unique opportunity for art enthusiasts to support the social initiatives run by FLO Bangalore has collaborated with Gulab Sevaa Foundation for awareness, screening & vaccination of cervical cancer in factories, corporates, schools- private & government.