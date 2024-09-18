FICCI FLO Art and Culture Vertical Bengaluru returns with yet another edition of Kala Bazaar

Can you introduce us to some of the artists and their works that will be on display at Kala Bazar?

We have Pragya Jain who has revived embroidery on digital art with Made in India theme. Sunitha Ganesh who has created miniature stainglass with the tiffany effect on earrings . Kanika Gupta has done a fabulous series on Hanuman.Jyoti Bansal is very creative with her glass pichwai Art. Shraddha Rati with her wooden furniture with calligraphy. Rajini Rekha with her vibrant huge paintings. And two of Arun Yogirajs artworks made for FLO Bangalore.