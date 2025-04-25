‘Talk to Me’ at MAP Bengaluru: Where sign language and art converse

The performance takes a fresh approach by moving away from traditional dialogue, instead using Indian Sign Language, visuals, text, and intentional pauses to explore how we communicate beyond just words.

Talk to Me features a deaf performer alongside collaborators from various artistic fields—like filmmaking, painting, and design—to create a new way of connecting.

Directed by Anuja Ghosalkar, the piece steers clear of preachiness, focusing instead on personal expression and pop culture references to pose an intriguing question: in a world where language is often manipulated by those in power, what other means can we use to genuinely listen and express ourselves?