‘Talk to Me’ at MAP Bengaluru: Where sign language and art converse

The Museum of Art and Photography (MAP) in Bengaluru is set to unveil Talk to Me, a unique performance created by Drama Queen, kicking off on April 26 at 6:30 pm as part of the museum’s annual conference, Beyond Theory.
The performance takes a fresh approach by moving away from traditional dialogue, instead using Indian Sign Language, visuals, text, and intentional pauses to explore how we communicate beyond just words.
Talk to Me features a deaf performer alongside collaborators from various artistic fields—like filmmaking, painting, and design—to create a new way of connecting.
Directed by Anuja Ghosalkar, the piece steers clear of preachiness, focusing instead on personal expression and pop culture references to pose an intriguing question: in a world where language is often manipulated by those in power, what other means can we use to genuinely listen and express ourselves?
The talented ensemble includes Amaldev PR, Bhavana Rajendran, Gavati Wad, and Nidhi Mariam Jacob, with technical support from Aliasger Dhariwala and lighting design by Vikrant Thakar.
As part of the Beyond Theory: Continuing the Work conference happening on April 25 and 26, this show encourages audiences to rethink how performance and our everyday conversations can thrive without relying solely on spoken language.
On April 26. 6:30 pm. At MAP Bengaluru, Kasturba Rd, Shanthala Nagar.