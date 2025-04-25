Collage artist Shakila Sheikh talks about her journey ahead of her exhibition in CIMA Art Gallery

Shakila takes us through her journey and how her Baba and husband supported every step of it

When Panesar gave her the first paper to make a thonga and she turned it into a collage, there was no looking back. “Whatever I am is because of Baba. Baba had first given me paper to make a thonga but I created a collage out of it depicting vegetables. Had he told me that day that the work wasn’t nice then maybe I would have stopped then and there but he and everyone around encouraged me to go on”. Her journey of paper on canvas began since then, “I don’t pre-plan a canvas. I have paper in front of me which I cut in pieces and paste as required. Oftentimes, after the canvas is done I am in awe of how the artwork is done.”

Married off at a tender age of 12 she found support in her husband Akbar Sheikh. She recalls his contributions, “Earlier I used to do smaller things with newspapers, magazines, and paper. I have even soaked medicine boxes and then crushed them under mortar and pestle. My husband (Akbar Sheikh) has helped me in this process. He often helps to search or purchase papers. When my children – a daughter and two sons- were young he had helped me a lot by taking care of them as I worked in the light of lamps and hurricanes.”