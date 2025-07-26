Head to this pet festival in Bengaluru with your furry friends this weekend

Bengaluru is ready to host PawFest 2025, a pet carnival organised by Rotary Bengaluru South Samarpane and Rotary Palmville. The extravaganza, for the pets, their owners and animal enthusiasts, will be a day of enjoyment and camaraderie, with a cause: helping stray dogs.

What can you expect at PawFest 2025?

The audience can expect a colourful schedule with interesting competitions like Best in Show, Dog & Owner Lookalike Contest and a Fancy Dress Competition for Pets. There will also be a Senior Superstar Award and a Youngest Cutie Award, so that all the much-loved pets can take their turn in the spotlight.

Apart from the friendly competitions, PawFest provides tangible advantages to dog owners with free vet checks and anti-rabies shots. Guests can browse a varied flea market, delight in tasty treats from food stalls, and dance to live music and performances. More than 1,000 guests are likely to visit, with admission set at INR 200 for guests and INR 500 for pet registration. Each participating pet will be given a certificate. Don‘t let this chance slip away to spend an amazing day out with your pet companions and be a part of a genuinely worthy cause.

Event details

Date: July 27, 2025, Sunday

Time: 9.30 am – 5 pm

Venue: National College Grounds, Jayanagar, Bengaluru

Entry: INR 200 (for visitors), INR 500 (for pet registration)