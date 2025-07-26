India’s first-ever Pet Rave is happening in Bengaluru this weekend!

Prepare for four hours of pet-friendly excitement, including glam squads for both pets and their owners. Enjoy a dog-friendly scent bar, personalised caricature ‘pawtraits’, and an energetic pet play area—all infused with the brand’s trademark vegan and eco-conscious spirit.

This event is more than just a typical Sunday—it’s a tribute to conscious living and clean beauty shared with your beloved pet. Experience styling sessions, calligraphy bottle customisations, photo opportunities, playtime, and product discovery zones. Join for the style, stay for the tail-wagging fun, and leave with a heart (and tote bag) filled with happy, pet-approved memories!

Date: July 27, 2025, Sunday

Time: 3 pm – 7 pm

Venue: Mannheim Craft Brewery, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Entry: INR 599 (for single entry), and INRR 999 (for couples). Available online.