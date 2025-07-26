India’s first-ever Pet Rave is happening in Bengaluru this weekend!

Bangalore

Save the date as Love, Beauty and Planet presents the nation’s first-ever Pet Rave—a special event where people and their pets can celebrate mindful beauty together. Since this haircare brand is committed to cruelty-free practices, hosting a pet celebration is a perfect fit. Join this unique party highlighting fabulous hair alongside your furry companions.

Prepare for four hours of pet-friendly excitement, including glam squads for both pets and their owners. Enjoy a dog-friendly scent bar, personalised caricature ‘pawtraits’, and an energetic pet play area—all infused with the brand’s trademark vegan and eco-conscious spirit.

This event is more than just a typical Sunday—it’s a tribute to conscious living and clean beauty shared with your beloved pet. Experience styling sessions, calligraphy bottle customisations, photo opportunities, playtime, and product discovery zones. Join for the style, stay for the tail-wagging fun, and leave with a heart (and tote bag) filled with happy, pet-approved memories!

Date: July 27, 2025, Sunday

Time: 3 pm – 7 pm

Venue: Mannheim Craft Brewery, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Entry: INR 599 (for single entry), and INRR 999 (for couples). Available online.

