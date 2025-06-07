Bhoomi Habba 2025: Celebrate Earth Festival with eco-Friendly activities and sustainability workshops

What do you want people to take away from Bhoomi Habba? Do you think they understand the cause you’re trying to convey?

At Bhoomi Habba, we hope people walk away with more than just memories — that they leave with a deeper connection to the Earth and a renewed sense of shared responsibility. Through vibrant performances, immersive workshops, and thought-provoking discussions, we gently introduce a counter-cultural message: the Earth is not a commodity, but a living presence to be loved, respected, and protected. We aim to inspire not just understanding, but also action — encouraging a shift towards more mindful and sustainable living. Judging by the growing engagement year after year — from children to elders, artists to activists — we truly believe that our message is resonating.