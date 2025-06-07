Bhoomi Habba 2025: Celebrate Earth Festival with eco-Friendly activities and sustainability workshops

The famous Bhoomi Habba or the Earth Festival is back once again in Bengaluru. It is a well-known annual affair, and this year it focuses on the critical themes of climate resilience and sustainable communities. Mercy Kappen, the woman behind it all, dreams of one day changing the current state of the Earth. She ensures that Bhoomi Habba takes place every year to inspire people to take action and adopt sustainable practices to help preserve our planet. We got to chat with Mercy Kappen as she spoke about the event and so much more…
What is happening in this year's celebrations of Bhoomi Habba?
This year’s celebration promises captivating performances by Indian folk bands, theatre and dance troupes, storytellers and indigenous musicians. Highlights include Bound by Soil: A Requiem for the Forgotten by Anuradha Venkatraman, Baul songs by Santi Priya, Odissi dance by Mayuri, and Bamboo Bodies by Shilpika Bordoloi. Audiences can also look forward to an engaging narrative by Charumathi Supraja in Treevellers Katte and the return of Ramya Iyer with her storytelling session on climate resilience. Hands-on sessions will include seed ball making, community gardening, and traditional eco-arts and crafts like Suminagashi, cartooning, Warli painting, pottery, DIY Asalato, Trash to Toys, handmade paper making, and the Moving Tree Workshop: A Journey Through the Landscapes of Visthar, facilitated by Shilpika Bordoloi. There will also be film screenings and thought-provoking documentaries such as Waste and the City, followed by discussions led by experts like Bhargavi Rao and Amudhan, focusing on climate change, waste management, and community resilience. In addition, exhibitions will include The Soil Exhibition by Soil Vasu, highlighting the importance of soil ecosystems and poster exhibitions by Visthar exploring the intersection of gender and climate change.
What do you want people to take away from Bhoomi Habba? Do you think they understand the cause you’re trying to convey?
At Bhoomi Habba, we hope people walk away with more than just memories — that they leave with a deeper connection to the Earth and a renewed sense of shared responsibility. Through vibrant performances, immersive workshops, and thought-provoking discussions, we gently introduce a counter-cultural message: the Earth is not a commodity, but a living presence to be loved, respected, and protected. We aim to inspire not just understanding, but also action — encouraging a shift towards more mindful and sustainable living. Judging by the growing engagement year after year — from children to elders, artists to activists — we truly believe that our message is resonating.
What do you think is the reason behind the current global crisis, and what can we as ‘the people’ do to try to resolve it?
The global ecological crisis stems from a mindset that views nature and people as resources to be exploited for profit. This worldview has led to rampant overconsumption, deepening inequality and environmental collapse. At Bhoomi Habba, we advocate for a fundamental shift in consciousness — one rooted in care, interdependence, and justice. Real change begins with everyday choices: consuming less, supporting local and sustainable alternatives, reviving traditional wisdom, and fostering strong, resilient communities. Festivals like ours aim to spark this shift — reminding people that meaningful solutions already exist and often lie in simple, thoughtful actions at both the individual and collective levels.
Is it safe to say that we will see a change in the future? Do you think people are willing to learn about the same and are taking necessary action?
Yes, we are hopeful, especially with the growing momentum around initiatives like Bhoomi Habba. Each year, we see more people — especially youth — eager to engage, learn, and act, driven by a real desire for meaningful change. People are waking up to the urgency of the climate crisis, embracing sustainable practices, seeking alternative lifestyles and amplifying grassroots voices. Many such initiatives are part of Bhoomi Habba, including The Timbaktu Collective from Andhra Pradesh and the Elements Organic and the Fair Trade Alliance of Kerala. Numerous networks and organizations are working tirelessly to address these issues, build resilience, and foster community, sowing seeds for a sustainable future. Their contributions are invaluable, and it's crucial that we continue to strengthen and support these initiatives. We don’t believe change will come overnight, but just like in our seed ball making workshop — what starts as a small act can bloom into something transformative when nurtured with care and community.
Rs. 50 entry fees. June 7, 10am to 7pm. At Vibrant Visthar Campus
Story by Samhita Das