Celebrate Pride Month with this letter–writing exercise in Bengaluru

Independent bookstore Atta Galatta in Bengaluru provides an exclusive chance to celebrate Pride Month this year with a special letter writing and introspection workshop titled Letters to My Younger Self, helmed by Sonali Dutta. Scheduled this Saturday, this event invites the participants to reach out to their past selves.

What can you expect at the workshop?

Intended for all age–group, the workshop is an affirming environment for LGBTQ+ individuals out, closeted or questioning, and allies who want to demonstrate their support. It’s also for anyone who ever wanted to have guidance as a youth.

Attendees will receive facilitated prompts for personal reflection and healing an optional sharing circle, and a letter or keepsake to take home. This workshop is about authenticity and personal development more than it is about writing skills, providing an opportunity to look within and connect with your own narrative.

INR 500. June 14, 5–7 pm. Atta Galatta, Indiranagar.