Bangalore

Celebrate Pride Month with this letter–writing exercise in Bengaluru

Scheduled this Saturday, this event invites the participants to reach out to their past selves
Celebrate Pride Month with this letter–writing exercise in Bengaluru
Celebrate Pride Month with this letter–writing exercise in BengaluruPexels
Published on
Updated on
1 min read

Independent bookstore Atta Galatta in Bengaluru provides an exclusive chance to celebrate Pride Month this year with a special letter writing and introspection workshop titled Letters to My Younger Self, helmed by Sonali Dutta. Scheduled this Saturday, this event invites the participants to reach out to their past selves.

What can you expect at the workshop?

Intended for all age–group, the workshop is an affirming environment for LGBTQ+ individuals out, closeted or questioning, and allies who want to demonstrate their support. It’s also for anyone who ever wanted to have guidance as a youth.

Attendees will receive facilitated prompts for personal reflection and healing an optional sharing circle, and a letter or keepsake to take home. This workshop is about authenticity and personal development more than it is about writing skills, providing an opportunity to look within and connect with your own narrative.

INR 500. June 14, 5–7 pm. Atta Galatta, Indiranagar.

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.

Celebrate Pride Month with this letter–writing exercise in Bengaluru
Let Her Go hitmaker Passenger to make three-city debut India tour: Check out dates
Pride Month
Letter writing

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com