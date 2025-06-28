Make your Bengaluru weekend a one with these six events on your itinerary

Step in the Frame showcases Papia Chakraborty, Surendra Tekale and Chetan Yeragea in a double bill of contemporary dance. Through Metamorphosis and Lost in Oscillation, they explore identity, transformation and inner conflict with evocative movement and immersive soundscapes. Entry free. June 29, 6 pm. At BIC, Domlur.
Illusionist Sathwik Gupta brings Maaya Jaathre, a magical theatrical experience rooted in the spirit of Karnataka’s village festivals. Performed in Kannada, the show merges storytelling and sleight of hand, offering symbolic, surprising and soul-stirring moments in a world shaped by myth and mystery. ₹707 onwards. June 28, 4 pm and 7 pm. At Prestige Centre for Performing Arts, Konanakunte.
Sambhrama is a vibrant dance-drama that celebrates India’s festival cycles through rhythm, colour and emotion. Dancers transition the audience across seasonal moods — joy, reflection, gratitude and renewal — imbued with community, spirituality and harmony. Choreographed storytelling blends classical and folk styles in a mesmerising cultural tribute.₹300 onwards. June 29, 6 pm. At Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Vyalikaval.
Mommy Issues by Ramya Ramapriya is an hour-long comedy special delving into the trials of new motherhood — scarce naps, lost social media scrolling and snack deprivation. After a hiatus, this trial show by Ramya promises to deliver candid, awkward and hilariously relatable anecdotes for parents or the parent-curious. ₹299 onwards. June 29, 6 pm. At Just BLR Comedy Club, Brigade Road.
Join the Pride Movie Night & Jam! Bring your friends and partners for an evening of laughter, love and pure joy. Dive into open mic magic, groove with MSO’s live jam session and cozy up to the hilarious, heartwarming classic The Birdcage (1996), starring Robin Williams and Nathan Lane. June 28, 5 pm onwards. At The Hub Bangalore, Infantry Road.
Museum of Art Photography’s Family Day is a joyful celebration of family. Enjoy storytelling, scavenger hunts, ancient games and creative workshops. Fun for all ages — come make memories, share laughs and explore art together in a truly unforgettable way! 29 June, 11 am – 7 pm. At Kasturba Road.