The Dhurthi Collective Exhibition brings 17 sustainabile brands advancing through innovation and impact to Bengaluru

The exhibition is centred around the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals. Why was this framework important to your curation process?

As we know, there is a growing demand for sustainable products across the globe. At this time, we’ve observed that the term ‘sustainability’ is being grossly misused. Often, it’s applied to products that aren’t genuinely good for the planet or used in a narrow sense — focusing solely on eco-friendliness while ignoring critical aspects such as gender, privilege and social impact. In some cases, the term is misused to justify placing a premium on products that don’t merit it. Greenwashing and the ‘green premium’ are becoming increasingly common. As a result, the biggest losers are the brands that are genuinely committed to sustainability — their efforts are getting lost in the noise. We urgently need a common language and robust framework to define what truly qualifies as sustainable. The United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals provide this much-needed structure. The UN has done the hard work of aligning 180+ countries, including our own, to commit to addressing these goals. With quantifiable metrics and clear guidelines, we can build a strong filter to highlight genuine causes and combat misinformation.