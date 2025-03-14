The Dhurthi Collective Exhibition brings 17 sustainabile brands advancing through innovation and impact to Bengaluru

Sustainability isn't just a choice — it’s paramount. The Dhurthi Collective’s upcoming showcase — The Dhurthi Collective Exhibition 2025, at the Bangalore International Centre brings together 17 brands aligned with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). From upcycled fashion and ecoconscious home décor to tech that generates water from air, the event highlights innovative solutions for a greener future. Antra Bhargava, founder of The Dhurthi Collective, takes us through the upcoming exhibition, how the brands were selected, the most interesting events at the showcase and lots more…
The exhibition is centred around the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals. Why was this framework important to your curation process?
As we know, there is a growing demand for sustainable products across the globe. At this time, we’ve observed that the term ‘sustainability’ is being grossly misused. Often, it’s applied to products that aren’t genuinely good for the planet or used in a narrow sense — focusing solely on eco-friendliness while ignoring critical aspects such as gender, privilege and social impact. In some cases, the term is misused to justify placing a premium on products that don’t merit it. Greenwashing and the ‘green premium’ are becoming increasingly common. As a result, the biggest losers are the brands that are genuinely committed to sustainability — their efforts are getting lost in the noise. We urgently need a common language and robust framework to define what truly qualifies as sustainable. The United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals provide this much-needed structure. The UN has done the hard work of aligning 180+ countries, including our own, to commit to addressing these goals. With quantifiable metrics and clear guidelines, we can build a strong filter to highlight genuine causes and combat misinformation.
This is the first time brands have been selected based on their alignment with SDGs. What was the selection process like?
We spent over two years studying the market, with our panel of curators — each with over a decade of expertise in agriculture, waste management and social impact — leading the process. Our selection involved buying and testing products, having brands complete self-assessment questionnaires and conducting thorough reviews and certification checks. It was an intense process, but we’re proud of every founder we’ve chosen — from emerging startups to established brands — knowing they stand for quality, authenticity and ethics.
Can you highlight some of the most interesting events being showcased?
I’m excited to launch the Style for Sustainability Awards, where participants can dress in Upcycled, Vintage, Preloved or Impact categories and share their story to win prizes packed with sustainable goodies. Visitors can also hear from founders about turning sustainable ideas into reality — a great learning opportunity for students, techies and fashion lovers alike. I’m particularly excited about Meghdoot/ Maithri, which makes drinkable water from air — crucial given Bengaluru’s heat and water crisis. The Dhurthi will showcase innovative landfill-alternative products, while Aulerth presents stunning jewellery using 100 percent recycled metals — blending style with sustainability
The Umeed Art Exhibition is a collab with The Aravani Art Project. How did this partnership come about and what can audiences expect?
I’ve always believed that art has the power to heal and transform. Over the years, I’ve collected discarded art, furniture and sculptures — pieces I felt could shine again with a little love and care. Being a long-time admirer of Poornima Shivkumar’s work with the transgender community through The Aravani Art Project, I approached her about collaborating. She readily agreed and despite several challenges, made it happen. Hosting their residency at my place was incredibly rewarding — I had the chance to teach the artists to work with upcycled canvases and I learned so much in return. I can’t wait for people to experience this vibrant display and I truly hope they shower the artists with the love and appreciation they deserve.
Sustainability often struggles with affordability and accessibility. How does this event address these barriers?
Accessibility is a challenge for both brands and customers. Genuine brands often struggle to reach their audience due to high branding costs, which can drive up product prices. Meanwhile, customers find it hard to identify authentic, innovative brands. The Dhurthi Collective addresses this by offering a credible platform that bridges this gap — connecting brands with conscious consumers while promoting awareness, authenticity and affordability. We hope this initiative will inspire lasting change in consumption patterns.
Entry free. March 16, 11 am to 7 pm. At BIC, Domlur.
Email: alwin@newindianexpress.com
X: @al_ben_so