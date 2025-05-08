Ragi Kana, Bengaluru’s much-loved weekly organic market, celebrates the mango season

Bengaluru’s much-loved Sunday organic and handmade market Ragi Kana is hosting a special edition of its weekly Santhe on Sunday. This week’s event will celebrate the arrival of summer's most anticipated fruits: mango, jackfruit, chikoo and guava.

What can you expect?

Visitors to the Santhe can expect a wide array of locally grown chemical-free produce. Mango lovers will be delighted by the selection of varieties available including raspuri, almond, mallika, sugar baby, sindhoora and totapuri mangoes. These delicious fruits will be sourced directly from trusted farmers and collectives such as Jivabhumi, Bakahu, Kanakapura Organics, Sahaja Organics, Rajani Koppa Farm, Rainmatters, Siribele and Kempu Thota.

A special highlight of the day will be a captivating sing-along session led by the acclaimed singer MD Pallavi. Taking place at 11 am this session will feature beautiful songs by the poet-saint Shishunala Sharif. This event is part of Ragi Kana’s Natural Intelligence - workshops at Ragi Kana initiative and promises to be an open musical gathering where everyone is warmly encouraged to join in and sing along with the generous and talented artist.

Ragi Kana is a not-for-profit community initiative dedicated to celebrating sustainable living through handmade organic and local practices. Held each Sunday it provides a vibrant space where farmers artisans performers and sustainability practitioners can come together for commerce learning and cultural engagement.

Entry free. May 11, 11 am onwards. Sri Ramakrishna Samagra Shikshana Kendra, Gottigere, Off Bannerghatta Road.