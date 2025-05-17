Head to this discussion in Bengaluru for an evening celebrating Indian literature in translation

Literary enthusiasts in Bengaluru can attend an engaging session at Atta Galatta, Indiranagar, tomorrow at 5.30 pm. The focus will be on The Mozhi Prize Anthology - I: A House Without Cats and Other Stories, a compelling collection of short fiction translated from Tamil and published by SouthSide Books. This anthology represents the shortlist of the inaugural Mozhi Prize highlighting fresh and remarkable talent in translation.

Celebrating Tamil Voices: The Mozhi Prize Anthology – I at Atta Galatta

The stories within this collection offer a glimpse into diverse Tamil narratives. The anthology’s strength lies in its ability to showcase the rich tapestry of Indian literature transcending linguistic barriers and fostering conversations about universal human experiences.

Mozhi, the initiative behind this prize, aims to unite literatures from various Indian languages providing a crucial platform for critical discussion. The Mozhi Prize, a unique annual short fiction award, champions emerging translation talent while also building a repository of thought-provoking and imaginative writing from across India.

The upcoming session will feature Anil Sarvepalli from Harshaneeyam, a podcast dedicated to world literature in translation, in conversation with Suchitra Ramachandran co-founder of Mozhi. Suchitra herself is a writer of Tamil fiction and a translator between Tamil and English, with her work appearing in esteemed journals. Her translated novel The Abyss published in 2023 was also a finalist for the 2024 ALTA First Translation Prize.

Anil Sarvepalli, a mechanical engineer by profession, is an avid reader and photographer who hosts the Harshaneeyam podcast, featuring interviews with Telugu writers and translators globally. This promises to be an insightful discussion on Indian literature in translation, the significance of initiatives like Mozhi and the power of storytelling to connect cultures.