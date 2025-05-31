Spend your Sunday with this poetry-writing workshop in Bengaluru

This Sunday morning, embark on a profound poetic journey with Dillipoetry’s immersive writing workshop, inspired by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s timeless masterpiece, The Little Prince. Delving into the wisdom of the desert — “What makes the desert beautiful,' said the little prince, 'is that somewhere it hides a well…” — this two-hour session invites participants to unearth the ‘deep wells‘ of poetry within themselves.

What can you expect at the workshop?

Celebrating 80 years since its publication, The Little Prince serves as a portal to find what’s essential and yet invisible to the eye. The workshop will utilise various modalities and reflective prompts to bring alive the book's profound themes. Participants will explore wonderment, curiosity and creativity through engaging activities including recitation and discussion of hand-picked excerpts. Through the story’s laughter, grief, sudden arrival and ‘farewell light as a feather’, attendees will embark on a personal pilgrimage to discover poems neatly tucked in the pleats of our essential experiences.

No prior poetry writing experience is necessary; simply bring the curiosity and the untamed spirit of The Little Prince. The workshop will be conducted in English and includes poetry writing prompts, exercises, facilitated reflection, and group activities designed to brush away writer’s block.

INR 899. June 1, 12.30 pm–2.30 pm. At Atta Galatta, Indiranagar.