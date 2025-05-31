This Mumbai bakery rolls out matcha-flavoured desserts this season

Here’s a delightful news for dessert aficionados! Magnolia Bakery is infusing its beloved line-up with a refreshing new flavour: matcha. Now available across all stores, the Matcha Specials introduce the delicate, earthy notes of this popular green tea to two of their classic bakes, promising a light, not-too-sweet dessert experience with just the right amount of matcha.

What can you expect on Matcha Specials?

The Matcha Cupcake offers a soft, fluffy sponge crafted with high-quality matcha powder, crowned with a swirl of matcha meringue buttercream — a delightful fusion of creamy texture and gentle green tea flavour.

For those seeking a slightly more indulgent treat, the Matcha Cake Slice presents the same airy sponge, layered with smooth matcha meringue buttercream. It’s an ideal pick for an afternoon treat or a light finish to any meal. As always, every Magnolia Bakery creation is handmade fresh daily, guaranteeing quality.

INR 400++. Across all outlets.