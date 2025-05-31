Indian street food is taking on a global flavour in these 5 countries

Indian street food has truly stepped out of its local roots and is now making waves on the global stage. From the zesty chaats and mouthwatering kebabs to the colourful dosas and crispy samosas, these beloved Indian snacks are taking on exciting new forms in cities all over the world. While they still hold onto their traditional Indian flavours, these global adaptations often come with a unique twist—blending in local ingredients, fresh presentation styles, and even plant-based options.
1. United Kingdom
In bustling cities like London and Birmingham, Indian street food is getting a modern British-Indian makeover. Picture samosa burgers, tikka wraps, and chaat served with a touch of fine dining. These dishes strike a balance between nostalgia and innovation, attracting both locals and curious tourists.
Place recommendation: In London, try samosa chaat at Kricket or butter chicken naans at Dishoom.
2. United States
From the streets of New York to the sunny shores of Los Angeles, Indian street snacks are being creatively combined with Mexican, Korean, and classic American comfort foods. Think dosa tacos, pav sliders, and even fries topped with masala, all blending cultures in deliciously inventive ways.
Place recommendation: NYC’s Indian Accent serves masala fries with flair, while Badmaash in LA does Indian poutine right.
3. Australia
Cities like Melbourne and Sydney are welcoming Indian flavours with enthusiasm. Chaats, kathi rolls, and Indo-Chinese favourites have made their way into weekend markets and food trucks, often featuring vegan and gluten-free options to cater to diverse tastes.
Place recommendation: Melbourne’s Delhi Streets offers vibrant chaats, and Sydney’s Indu reinvents dosas with Aussie flair.
4. Canada
In vibrant multicultural cities like Toronto and Vancouver, Indian street food is flourishing in cafes and pop-up eateries. Imagine poutine paired with pani puri, or butter chicken transformed into hand pies and bowls, creating a delightful mix of comfort and curiosity.
Place recommendation: Toronto’s My Roti Place blends fusion bowls; Vancouver’s Tiffin Walla does spicy kathi rolls with global twists.
5. Japan
In Tokyo’s trendy neighbourhoods like Shibuya and Shimokitazawa, Indian street food is being reimagined through a lens of Japanese minimalism. Look out for idli sandos (idli buns filled with curry) and masala curry-filled onigiri, offering a unique fusion of flavours.
Place recommendation: In Tokyo, Dhaba India serves masala curry onigiri, and Nataraj makes idli sandos with Japanese precision.