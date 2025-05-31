Indian street food is taking on a global flavour in these 5 countries

1. United Kingdom

In bustling cities like London and Birmingham, Indian street food is getting a modern British-Indian makeover. Picture samosa burgers, tikka wraps, and chaat served with a touch of fine dining. These dishes strike a balance between nostalgia and innovation, attracting both locals and curious tourists.

Place recommendation: In London, try samosa chaat at Kricket or butter chicken naans at Dishoom.

2. United States

From the streets of New York to the sunny shores of Los Angeles, Indian street snacks are being creatively combined with Mexican, Korean, and classic American comfort foods. Think dosa tacos, pav sliders, and even fries topped with masala, all blending cultures in deliciously inventive ways.

Place recommendation: NYC’s Indian Accent serves masala fries with flair, while Badmaash in LA does Indian poutine right.