Wake Up to Wanderlust: 5 places to try the world’s most iconic breakfasts

When it comes to exploring a new culture, few experiences are as cherished—and enlightening—as breakfast. Often hailed as the most important meal of the day, breakfast showcases a country’s culinary traditions, ingredients, and heritage. For adventurous travelers, indulging in iconic morning dishes right where they originated is the ultimate foodie dream come true.
Here are five destinations that promise unforgettable breakfasts worth the journey:
1. Tokyo, Japan – Traditional Japanese Breakfast
A traditional Japanese breakfast is all about balance and nutrition. Typically featuring steamed rice, grilled fish, miso soup, pickled vegetables, and a rolled omelette, it’s a wholesome, umami-packed meal that sets a positive tone for the day. In Tokyo, ryokans and morning eateries serve this with care and seasonal flair.
Try it at: Hotel Ryumeikan Tokyo, Kissa You, or Tsukiji Itadori Bekkan.
2. Istanbul, Turkey – Turkish Breakfast (Kahvaltı)
Renowned for its variety and abundance, a classic Turkish breakfast includes fresh bread, cheeses, olives, tomatoes, cucumbers, jams, and eggs, often paired with strong tea. In Istanbul, enjoying a leisurely kahvaltı by the Bosphorus is more than just a meal; it’s a cherished morning ritual.
Try it at: Van Kahvaltı Evi, Mangerie, or Namlı Gurme.
3. Paris, France – Continental Breakfast
The quintessential French breakfast is light yet indulgent. Freshly baked croissants, pain au chocolat, baguette with butter and jam, and a café au lait create the essence of Parisian mornings. Cafés in Montmartre or the Marais provide a truly atmospheric start to your day.
Try it at: Du Pain et des Idées, Café de Flore, or Angelina.
4. Mexico City, Mexico – Chilaquiles
In Mexico, breakfast is anything but ordinary. Chilaquiles—a dish made with fried tortilla chips simmered in green or red salsa and topped with cream, cheese, and sometimes eggs or chicken—is a spicy, comforting delight best enjoyed in a lively Mexico City diner.
Try it at: Lalo!, El Cardenal, or Maque.
5. Bangkok, Thailand – Jok (Thai Rice Porridge)
Jok, a creamy rice porridge with minced pork, ginger, scallions, and a soft-boiled egg, is a staple of Bangkok mornings. Its comforting warmth and savory toppings make it the perfect start to a bustling day exploring the city.
Try it at: Jok Prince, Congee King, or On Lok Yun.