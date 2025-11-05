British Council presents inaugural edition of Creative Convergence: Growth Reimagined in Bengaluru

British Council, UK’s international organisation for cultural relations is hosting the inaugural chapter of Creative Convergence: Growth Reimagined, a two-day event set to redefine the future of the creative economy through the lenses of innovation, inclusion and international collaboration. Taking place today and tomorrow at the Bangalore International Centre, the conference is bringing together leading voices from India and the UK.

British Council’s Creative Convergence: Growth Reimagined debuts in Bengaluru

The initiative builds upon the UK-India Programme of Cultural Cooperation, 2025-2030, and seeks to further strengthen cultural ties between the two countries by underlining the role creativity can play in driving deep and meaningful economic and social change. The event will bring together creative entrepreneurs, policymakers and cultural changemakers across music, performing arts, craft, design, fashion and film, along with policy.