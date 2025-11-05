British Council presents inaugural edition of Creative Convergence: Growth Reimagined in Bengaluru

British Council, UK’s international organisation for cultural relations is hosting the inaugural chapter of Creative Convergence: Growth Reimagined, a two-day event set to redefine the future of the creative economy through the lenses of innovation, inclusion and international collaboration. Taking place today and tomorrow at the Bangalore International Centre, the conference is bringing together leading voices from India and the UK.
The initiative builds upon the UK-India Programme of Cultural Cooperation, 2025-2030, and seeks to further strengthen cultural ties between the two countries by underlining the role creativity can play in driving deep and meaningful economic and social change. The event will bring together creative entrepreneurs, policymakers and cultural changemakers across music, performing arts, craft, design, fashion and film, along with policy.
The programme encompasses a rich array of activities, including policy discussions, interactive workshops, immersive performances and exhibitions. Highlights include a two-day Arts Bazaar, a platform for innovative, sustainable creative enterprises, a policy conference on Imagining and Designing Creative Cities, a Workshop on Music City Futures for emerging talent and an engrossing Neural Natak: A Techno-Magic Performance, which reimagines generative AI as a modern-day jadoogar or street magician.
Speaking ahead of the event, Alison Barrett MBE, Country Director India, British Council said, “Creative Convergence embodies the British Council’s long-term commitment to supporting India’s creative economy and fostering meaningful partnerships between India and the UK. By uniting diverse voices from across the creative and policy landscapes, this initiative seeks to redefine how collaboration and creativity can drive inclusive growth, innovation and lasting socio-economic impact.”
Janaka Pushpanathan, Director South India, British Council, said in an exclusive interview to Indulge, “What sets Creative Convergence apart is its spirit of co-creation-it goes beyond mere dialogue to spark collaborations and skills that will continue to drive impact way beyond the event.”
The Bengaluru edition is the first chapter, to be followed by a second in New Delhi this coming January 2026. This will be an important milestone within the India-UK evolving cultural partnership. Supplementing the event will be an online professional development programme entitled Supporting the Creative Economy.
Entry free, by registration. November 5-6, 10 am onwards. At Bangalore International Centre, Bengaluru.