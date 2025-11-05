Indian-inspired homeware brings warmth and celebration to modern interiors

IKEA’s festive collection, AROMATISK, brings a fresh vibe each year with its unique designs. Inspired by traditional Indian arts and crafts and originally designed for Indian autumn festivities this celebration homeware collection adds to the party spirit, wherever you are in the world. With patterned fabrics, vibrant serving dishes and lots more, there’s something for your entire home.

Design details that capture the spirit of Indian festivities

Jasmeet Sood, country home furnishing and retail design manager, IKEA India, tells us that the AROMATISK collection is inspired by the festivals in India. “The smell of incense and fresh flowers, the glow of diyas, the sound of guests arriving, food being shared, colours everywhere—that’s really where it all began. If you look at the collection, you’ll see cushions with bold orange and yellow florals, like the classic genda phool. Floor cushions with stripes, flowers and leafy greens that feel a little like rangoli patterns,” explains Jasmeet.