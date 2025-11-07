Explore Bengaluru's vibrant weekend with these 7 events

Tat Tvam Asi – Finding Thyself, the upcoming bharatanatyam production, will feature a performance by exponent Neha Mondal. Defined as ‘a meditative dance production,’ this production draws from the Bhagavad Gita. Reflecting the various ways one can establish a link with the divine, the production will highlight the characteristics of Andal, Radha and Chaitanya Mahaprabhu through their respective actions, while Krishna turns into a narrator. Entry free. November 10, 7 pm onwards. At BIC, Domlur.
Croon to the tunes of jazz music as the city leaps into a celebration of the genre with the Bengaluru Jazz Fest. Slated to be held for seven days across three weekends, beginning this week, the lineup is jam-packed! Jazz drums expert Magnus Dauner’s performance with his Portrait in Rhythm nsemble and vidushi Sukanya Ramagopal’s Stree Thaal Tarang ensemble kick off this extravaganza, this weekend. November 8, 6.30 pm onwards. Across multiple locations.
Popular city-based jazz funk collective Derek & The Cats will take the stage this weekend to unveil their new album People to Meet, Places to See! Echoing their journey on the road, this album will bring the sonic identities and reflections of many cities across India. INR 750 onwards. November 7 & 8, 9.30 pm onwards.
Popular singer-composer Adnan Sami is all set to enthral the Bengaluru crowd this weekend! Known for his indie and Bollywood hits like Tera Chehra, Noor E Khuda, Bhar Do Jholi Meri and more, the star singer and padma shri awardee makes his way to the city for an exciting musical evening. INR 1,499 onwards. November 9, 7 pm onwards. At Phoenix Marketcity, Whitefield.
This weekend, celebrate your children with some fun events that will transport you and your family to a joyful and whimsical space. From art workshops to interactive activity zones and a carnival-like atmosphere for your children, enjoy a week-long list of activities leading up to special performances on Children’s Day! INR 99 onwards. November 7, 6 pm onwards. Entry free on November 14, 4 pm onwards. At Bhartiya Mall of Bengaluru, Thanisandra Main Road.
The Bear Café by The Bear House in collaboration with Stride Run Club present Bear Café Rave. Get ready for a high-vibe Saturday kickstart. Enjoy a warm-up run with the community, curated music and delicious Signature Bear House brews post-run. It’s the perfect way to clock miles, make new friends and fuel your day with high-energy intention. INR 599. November 8, 6.15 am. At Koramangala.
Experience the dramatic theatrical experience of Brahmhatya. Set in the heart of a political conflict in Bihar, this play is centred around the biggest headline in its fictional universe: the murder of politician Iravati Phadnavis, who was favoured to become the next chief minister of the state. With obvious clues, including her fortune’s inheritance assigned to him, pointing towards retired army official and defeated businessman Lakshman Varma as the obvious perpetrator, there seems to be more than what meets the eye in this production by The Eternal Act. Watch as the drama unfolds and truths are revealed. INR 199 onwards. November 8, 3.30 pm and 7 pm onwards. At Samarthanam Auditorium, HSR Layout.