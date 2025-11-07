Explore Bengaluru's vibrant weekend with these 7 events

Experience the dramatic theatrical experience of Brahmhatya. Set in the heart of a political conflict in Bihar, this play is centred around the biggest headline in its fictional universe: the murder of politician Iravati Phadnavis, who was favoured to become the next chief minister of the state. With obvious clues, including her fortune’s inheritance assigned to him, pointing towards retired army official and defeated businessman Lakshman Varma as the obvious perpetrator, there seems to be more than what meets the eye in this production by The Eternal Act. Watch as the drama unfolds and truths are revealed. INR 199 onwards. November 8, 3.30 pm and 7 pm onwards. At Samarthanam Auditorium, HSR Layout.