The Modern Pythian Games revive a 2,600-year-old tradition, uniting art, culture and sport

Reviving art, culture and sport through the modern Pythian Games

To ensure inclusivity, participation is open to everyone through both online and offline modes. Individuals, clubs and federations can register freely on the portal. “We’ve tried to reach even homemakers who gave up their art or skills after marriage — they can now register and showcase their work globally,” he informs.

When asked about the inspiration behind reviving these games, Bijender says, “During COVID19, I saw artistes struggling — some even took their lives. That really hurt me. I wanted to create a commercial, sustainable global platform for artistes. I brought martial arts and indigenous sports under this model to support artistic events financially. It’s self-sustainable — small registration fees can support large events.”

Broadcasted live on Doordarshan Sports, these games also mark the first time India has acquired historical trademark rights for a global event. “Art, culture and diplomacy form a market worth over 1,000 billion euro. This will help build cultural diplomacy, tourism and employment for Indian artistes. For example, if bharatnatyam becomes an event in the Pythian Games, foreign participants will need Indian gurus — generating employment and promoting our traditions globally,” he adds.

Bijender looks forward to hosting one international event of the Modern Pythian Games for specially-abled people by next year.

Register online or at the venue. November 7 to 9, 10 am onwards. At Bengaluru City University.

Written by: Prishita Tahilramani

Email: indulge@newindianexpress.com

X: @indulgexpress