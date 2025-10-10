This weekend run club traces how a small jog with friends turned Kothanur into the place to be

Most runs leave you breathless and questioning your existence. Kothanur Run Club? They end it with a full-on run and rave. “It’s trending now, but we just did it better,” laughs Tharan. Joel adds, “The main thing about Kothanur is the crowd — we’re youth-based, lots of youngsters, so the energy is always high.”

The community continues to grow, with some events drawing over a thousand participants. “The biggest challenge,” Tharan admits, “is finding running spots, especially in North Bengaluru. Roads aren’t great and getting permission is tricky.”

Thinking of joining them next weekend? here’s what really goes down at a Kothanur Run Club meet.

Joel says, “People gather before the run; we warm up together. We split into 3K and 5K groups, assign leaders and send them off.” Noticing your author’s questionable fitness and the sheer number of fries we’d eaten, Joel felt the need to clarify that 3K is 3 kilometres and 5K… well, you can figure that out. We already knew that but wow, did we slow down on the fries.

Tharan adds, “When we come back, there’s usually an event — a rave, a tournament, or sometimes we just meet at a restaurant or cafe. We also do cool-down exercises, push-up and plank challenges, which gets everyone hyped.”