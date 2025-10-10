This weekend run club traces how a small jog with friends turned Kothanur into the place to be

“Kothanur? Where’s Kothanur?” — a question Tharan Sathyadass, Joel Sony and Ben Daniel have heard one too many times. Tired of explaining, they did the only thing that made sense: they ran towards it. Literally.
What began as a small jog among friends has grown into the Kothanur Run Club. “We were a group of friends, playing football and cricket every other week,” says Tharan. “Then one day, the four of us decided to run. First time it was four. By the third week, it was about 100.”
The idea of starting the club in Kothanur came from convenience and potential. Joel explains, “I always wanted to attend a run club, but the only ones available were in the city. It was quite far — and I saw so much potential in Bharitya City, with nice roads and plenty of trees.
"I thought, it was time to start something here for everyone.”
Joel Sony, Co-founder of Kothanur Run Club
Most runs leave you breathless and questioning your existence. Kothanur Run Club? They end it with a full-on run and rave. “It’s trending now, but we just did it better,” laughs Tharan. Joel adds, “The main thing about Kothanur is the crowd — we’re youth-based, lots of youngsters, so the energy is always high.”
The community continues to grow, with some events drawing over a thousand participants. “The biggest challenge,” Tharan admits, “is finding running spots, especially in North Bengaluru. Roads aren’t great and getting permission is tricky.”
Thinking of joining them next weekend? here’s what really goes down at a Kothanur Run Club meet.
Joel says, “People gather before the run; we warm up together. We split into 3K and 5K groups, assign leaders and send them off.” Noticing your author’s questionable fitness and the sheer number of fries we’d eaten, Joel felt the need to clarify that 3K is 3 kilometres and 5K… well, you can figure that out. We already knew that but wow, did we slow down on the fries.
Tharan adds, “When we come back, there’s usually an event — a rave, a tournament, or sometimes we just meet at a restaurant or cafe. We also do cool-down exercises, push-up and plank challenges, which gets everyone hyped.”
For those hesitant about running, the crew has simple advice. “You don’t have to be a runner. It becomes a habit once you start,” says Tharan. He even recently finished his first half-marathon, 21 kilometres, something he never imagined he could do.
Joel adds, “It’s hard in the beginning, but once you begin, you get used to it. Leading a run club also motivates me to stay fit and set an example.”
Alongside the original trio, the club now includes brothers Zoehim and Veho Bogi. The plan? Keep running… and keep the community alive.“Running is just one part,” says Tharan.
“We want to keep building the community and explore other activities. With technology, there’s so much room to expand.”
Tharan Sathyadass, Co-founder of Kothanur Run Club