Nature inFocus returns with a bigger, more inclusive vision for 2025

I wanted to highlight the illusion of boundaries we’ve created between the so-called civilised world and the wild. In reality, these boundaries don’t exist. We made them. Blurring Boundaries is about recognising that this is a shared space. Wildlife lives in cities just as much as in forests. The idea was to start a conversation around this and to remind people that these separations are artificial.

My goal has always been to challenge the idea that 'our world' is different. It is not us versus them. There is one ecology and one Earth and every being has an equal right to exist here. We need to keep talking about this, become more sensitive and relearn how to live with the wild. Today, as wildlife populations grow, including leopards, tigers and elephants, they are naturally moving beyond reserves and national parks.

We must relearn how to coexist with them. This is the reality and it is urgent. There is also another layer to Blurring Boundaries within the conservation space. The lines between researchers, scientists, biologists, conservationists and storytellers are blurring too. A researcher today must communicate their work well. Storytelling is essential. Collaboration across fields is important. We cannot stay limited to one discipline. We need to see how everything connects so that the natural world, which includes us, benefits in the long run.