Traya Utsav brings conscious living, mindfulness and sustainability to Bengaluru

In a world that’s constantly rushing and mindlessly consuming, Traya Utsav invites us to pause — to live consciously, connect deeply and celebrate the harmony between mind, body and earth. Born from a simple thought about conscious living, the festival drives home the message that mindfulness need not be complicated or exclusive. It isn’t about overhauling one’s life, but about making small, thoughtful choices every day.
“Over the years, we’ve seen many incredible creators, entrepreneurs and small businesses working towards sustainability, wellness and mindful choices, but often in silos. We wanted to build a space where all these worlds could come together to celebrate, learn and experience what it truly means to live consciously,” says Karishma Pawar, co-founder of the festival.
Even as conversations around conscious living grow louder across the country, Traya Utsav seeks to bring the focus back to its essence — the harmony between mind, body and earth — and to remind people that it’s time to give back to what has long sustained us. “The word Traya in Sanskrit means ‘three’ and represents the balance between these elements, which forms the foundation of the festival,” Karishma explains.
That philosophy extends to every aspect of the event, including the curation of over 110 sustainable and mindful brands. Having spent years in the industry and attended countless exhibitions across South India, co-founder Sridevi Shiriyannavar noticed the same names appearing everywhere. “Our aim was to bring something new — brands people haven’t seen before. So, we have participants coming from Dehradun, Delhi, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kerala, allowing people to discover unique homegrown brands they might not otherwise encounter,” she says.
The selection process, Sridevi explains, was guided by intention rather than rigid standards. “We don’t call ourselves a 100 percent sustainable platform because sustainability is a vast umbrella. But we ensure that at least some part of every brand’s process is conscious. For food brands, that means natural, preservative-free ingredients; for clothing, pure cotton or linen with no blends. The goal is to showcase different interpretations of mindful living,” she tells us.
Over two days, the festival will also host vinyasa yoga, pilates, dance fitness and music jamming sessions, creating a holistic experience for the audience. “We aim to organise at least four events a year. After Bengaluru, we’ll move to Mysuru and beyond, eventually taking Make in India brands to global platforms,” Karishma concludes.
INR 199. November 15 & 16, 11 am onwards. At Jayamahal Palace Exhibition Centre, Jayamahal.
Written by: Prishita Tahilramani
Email: indulge@newindianexpress.com
X: @indulgexpress