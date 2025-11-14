Traya Utsav brings conscious living, mindfulness and sustainability to Bengaluru

In a world that’s constantly rushing and mindlessly consuming, Traya Utsav invites us to pause — to live consciously, connect deeply and celebrate the harmony between mind, body and earth. Born from a simple thought about conscious living, the festival drives home the message that mindfulness need not be complicated or exclusive. It isn’t about overhauling one’s life, but about making small, thoughtful choices every day.

“Over the years, we’ve seen many incredible creators, entrepreneurs and small businesses working towards sustainability, wellness and mindful choices, but often in silos. We wanted to build a space where all these worlds could come together to celebrate, learn and experience what it truly means to live consciously,” says Karishma Pawar, co-founder of the festival.

Even as conversations around conscious living grow louder across the country, Traya Utsav seeks to bring the focus back to its essence — the harmony between mind, body and earth — and to remind people that it’s time to give back to what has long sustained us. “The word Traya in Sanskrit means ‘three’ and represents the balance between these elements, which forms the foundation of the festival,” Karishma explains.