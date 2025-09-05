With its community-driven vegan market, Namu Recommends returns with a Festive Edit!

From farm-fresh produce by Origin Fresh and Ayurveda-inspired blends from Cosmix Wellness to authentic podis and pickles by Podi Nan Maga, the curation spans food, wellness and more. “We have a very simple café coming in from Coimbatore, actually who’s going to be making food for us, it’s called No Oil No Boil. It’s completely raw, they make traditional food and not only western, because not vegan doesn’t mean only cheese, mock meat, burgers or pizza. We have chaat, biryani and chutney pudis too,” she elucidates.

Adding to the festive cheer are live food stalls serving everything from mock-meat biryani by Simplify to wood-fired vegan pizzas by The Pizza Bakery, tempeh momos from Hello Tempayy and wholesome Karnataka fare from Thrupthi by Thaatha & Co.