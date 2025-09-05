With its community-driven vegan market, Namu Recommends returns with a Festive Edit!

Namu Recommends Vegan Market is back with its 15th edition – The Festive Edit and Bengaluru’s conscious community has plenty to look forward to. Taking place on this weekend at Chamara Vajra, Jayamahal, the city’s most celebrated vegan market promises two days of artisanal gifting, indulgent plant-based food and sustainable lifestyle finds. “Well, I just feel the energy just gets better with each edition as soon as people just walk in and they’re just in a good mood — it’s just this sort o f community vibes, very positive, feel good music playing that puts a smile on their face,” founder Namu Kini shares.
What began as a niche gathering has now grown into one of the largest vegan markets in the country and this milestone edition brings together over 130 brands from across India, each reflecting the spirit of mindful living. “I think 40 new brands or 45 new brands from across Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Mysore, Hubli, Chennai, Tumkur will be present this time. It’s so nice that all of these brands find us and we get to share this with the Bengaluru audience. In addition to the Bengaluru audience who usually walk in, there are people who actually fly in for this vegan market because it is the largest gathering and collection of vegan brands,” she reveals.
From farm-fresh produce by Origin Fresh and Ayurveda-inspired blends from Cosmix Wellness to authentic podis and pickles by Podi Nan Maga, the curation spans food, wellness and more. “We have a very simple café coming in from Coimbatore, actually who’s going to be making food for us, it’s called No Oil No Boil. It’s completely raw, they make traditional food and not only western, because not vegan doesn’t mean only cheese, mock meat, burgers or pizza. We have chaat, biryani and chutney pudis too,” she elucidates.
Adding to the festive cheer are live food stalls serving everything from mock-meat biryani by Simplify to wood-fired vegan pizzas by The Pizza Bakery, tempeh momos from Hello Tempayy and wholesome Karnataka fare from Thrupthi by Thaatha & Co.
Sweet cravings find their match with vegan popsicles from The Perf Ice Candy, artisan breads from Krumb Kraft and nut butters from Why Nut?, while conscious fashion and lifestyle seekers can explore upcycled denim by Un Denim, farmer-empowering ventures like Tengin and durable cookware from Ember.
“Un Denim makes really cool denim fashion out of recycled denim and they fashion skirts, jackets, vests and tote bags. This will be their fourth time at the market! One of my favourite brands is S24 Paragana, they’re based in the city and they do embroidered western cotton wear, detailed with embroidery boasting bright, beautiful, floral patterns.
Entry free. September 6 & 7. At Jayamahal Main Road.