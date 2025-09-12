The seventh edition of Maya Bazaar returns to Bengaluru this weekend

Maya Bazaar, one of India’s largest in-person LGBTQIA+ festivals, returns for its 7th edition this weekend, with the theme Come Out. Celebrating diversity and self-expression, the two-day event features 150+ stalls, vibrant performances, thought-provoking panels and inclusive food experiences that bring together queer communities, allies, families and pets. Sanam Dembla, co-founder of Maya Bazaar takes us through the evolution of the festival, the theme for this year’s Maya Bazaar, what to expect and lots more...

How has Maya Bazaar evolved over the years?

It’s grown in so many ways. We started with around 40 stalls and now we’re at 150. Many queer artistes and small businesses were inspired by Maya Bazaar to start their own ventures after seeing a space like this. From just four or five performers in the first edition, we now have over 40 artistes performing across two days. The crowd too has grown. Last year we had around 7,000 people attend. That kind of growth makes us really proud.

This year’s theme is Come Out. What does it mean to you?

For me and my team, Come Out is not just about coming out of the closet. It’s about coming out and being part of something without fear. When I came out to my mom, she asked, “How should I behave in front of your friends?” That stayed with me. There’s so much overthinking around queerness. So, this year, we’re saying, don’t overthink it, just come out and celebrate with us. Be present. That’s enough.