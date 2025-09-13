La Pudumai exhibition brings the best of Puducherry’s crafts to Bengaluru

La Pudumai is a three-day curated exhibition, organised by the Crafts Council of Puducherry in collaboration with Atta Galatta, that showcases a wide variety of handicrafts and handlooms from Puducherry and other regions of India. “We regularly host craft bazaars and a range of activities in Puducherry, but this marks our very first pop-up in Bengaluru, designed as a festive edition. Puducherry crafts have always been much loved by Bengaluru’s audiences, so we felt it was ideal to bring them here for the very first time. We look forward to a warm response and excellent footfall,” begins Sithara Gerdes, the curator.
With over 30 artisans expected to participate, nearly half are representing Puducherry through its distinctive and much-celebrated crafts. The rest include national award-winning artisans as well as craftspeople from clusters across India, showcasing a diverse selection of handlooms, textiles and handicrafts.
“We have eco-crafts, contemporary crafts, handlooms, textiles, home décor, fashion accessories and a wide variety of creations that are perfectly suited for the festive season ahead. Puducherry no longer has an active handloom tradition — once a weaving hub in antiquity, today, only one or two remaining weavers take part in La Pudumai. The broader showcase, involving 15 artisans from Puducherry, draws on village crafts and the creative influence of Auroville. We will also host a few workshops in the evening,” she reveals
A standout feature is marbling — on saris, scarves, stoles, textiles and paper — a technique that originated in Central Asia, travelled through Persia and flourished in Ottoman Turkey centuries ago. Introduced to Puducherry in the 1950s, it remains very popular today. Jyoti Yadav, known as the ‘Marbling Lady of Puducherry,’ will be presenting her work.
“The exhibition also includes leather accessories in wedge, buff and tan styles, characteristic of Auroville and Puducherry, as well as contemporary fallen-wood crafts like mirrors, coasters and trays. Eco-friendly and crochet lampshades from Puducher ry will feature alongside candles, Perth fragrances and incense sticks, especially flower-shaped candles and diyas ideal for the festive season. Finally, one of the last traditional weavers of Puducherry will exhibit his hand-woven bedspreads and hammocks, preserving a rare and valued craft,” she concludes.
Entry free. September 12-14. At Indiranagar.