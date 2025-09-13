La Pudumai exhibition brings the best of Puducherry’s crafts to Bengaluru

With over 30 artisans expected to participate, nearly half are representing Puducherry through its distinctive and much-celebrated crafts. The rest include national award-winning artisans as well as craftspeople from clusters across India, showcasing a diverse selection of handlooms, textiles and handicrafts.

“We have eco-crafts, contemporary crafts, handlooms, textiles, home décor, fashion accessories and a wide variety of creations that are perfectly suited for the festive season ahead. Puducherry no longer has an active handloom tradition — once a weaving hub in antiquity, today, only one or two remaining weavers take part in La Pudumai. The broader showcase, involving 15 artisans from Puducherry, draws on village crafts and the creative influence of Auroville. We will also host a few workshops in the evening,” she reveals