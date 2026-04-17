What’s on in Bengaluru: Top events from April 17 to 23

Bengaluru is again hosting an array of cultural events this week. From music and stand-up to art exhibitions and theatre productions — there is so much to look forward to. Here, we bring you a curated list of seven upcoming cultural events that you should look forward to and add into your weekend plans.
Unbound raagas
Witness an evening of carnatic and hindustani music as various instruments from the North and South of our country come together. Taking to the stage are Shubha Santhosh (veena), Sameer Rao (bansuri), Vinod Anoor (mridangam) and Vignesh Kamath (tabla) as they perform some raagas that are common to both the Indian classical traditions. Entry free. April 21, 7 pm. At BIC, Domlur.
Hidden ecosystems
Walk Into a Fragmented Forest is an immersive installation by Shreni Sanghvi and Abhishek Kapahi, in collaboration with ecologist Meghna Krishnadas, which transforms Western Ghats research into a sensory experience. Exploring forest fragmentation and hidden ecological systems, the exhibition invites audiences to engage with the fragile interconnections of nature. Entry free. RSVP ahead. April 18, 5 pm onwards. At Science Gallery Bengaluru, Bellary Road.
Stage satire
After captivating audiences across India and globally, Indian stand-up comedian and content creator Harsh Gujral brings his signature humour to the city, with his latest live performance called Harsh O Ullas. He is also known for his authentic style and dynamic performances and is celebrated for one of his hits — Jo Bolta Hai Wohi Hota Hai. INR 999 onwards. April 17, 8 pm onwards. At MLR Convention Centre, Whitefield.
Celebrating legacy
Azim Premji University celebrates Dr Rajkumar’s legacy bringing together music, film, live renditions, a documentary screening and insightful talks. The program explores his legacy and enduring cultural impact. Witness prominent artistes like Mohan Krishna perform songs from Dr Rajkumar’s films while scribes R Manjunath and Dr Sowmya Manjunath Chavan speak on various topics. Entry free. April 17. At Indian Institute of World Culture, Basavanagudi.
Between notes
Osho Jain revisits his music through an intimate, storytelling-led Raag Mehfil experience. Blending songs with personal anecdotes — the performance unfolds like a quiet, reflective evening of memories, emotions and connection. Exploring themes of love, loss and growth, it becomes more than a concert — it’s a shared, deeply personal journey. INR 1,499 onwards. April 18, 7 pm. At Dr BR Ambedkar Bhavana, Yelahanka New Town.
Second chances
The Star is a heart-warming comedy featuring Ramesh Babu — an ordinary man with forgotten dreams of acting, who gets an unexpected chance to be part of a film. As he steps back into that world, he discovers that even the smallest role can hold great meaning. This is a warm, nostalgic story about second chances and self-worth based on the short story Patol Babu – The Star by Satyajit Ray. INR 300. April 23, 7.30 pm. At Ranga Shankara, JP Nagar.
Missing in action
Sherlock Holmes and the Case of the Vanishing Author is a celebrated play reimagined in post-independence Mumbai, where Sherlock Holmes and Dr Watson chases a vanishing writer tied to a chilling prophecy. As reality fractures, the case turns inward — blurring the lines between author and character, fiction and truth. This is a mind-bending thriller where some mysteries aren’t solved, only lived. INR 400. April 18, 3.30 pm and 7.30 pm. At Jagriti Theatre, Whitefield.
Written and compiled by Avantika Roy
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