What’s on in Bengaluru: Top events from April 17 to 23

Second chances

The Star is a heart-warming comedy featuring Ramesh Babu — an ordinary man with forgotten dreams of acting, who gets an unexpected chance to be part of a film. As he steps back into that world, he discovers that even the smallest role can hold great meaning. This is a warm, nostalgic story about second chances and self-worth based on the short story Patol Babu – The Star by Satyajit Ray. INR 300. April 23, 7.30 pm. At Ranga Shankara, JP Nagar.