Bengaluru is hosting a packed weekend of music, art, food and campus celebrations this weekend

Bengaluru’s cultural calendar is buzzing this April with a diverse mix of experiences that go beyond the usual. Whether it is live music that brings back nostalgia, art exhibitions that push boundaries, food-led storytelling or vibrant student festivals — the city is set to come alive with energy and creativity. These events offer a chance to explore different cultures, ideas and communities, all in one weekend.
Coastal south
Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway brings Hosa — the award-winning Goan restaurant, through an exclusive dining event that features a South Indian menu created by chef Harish Rao and an interactive presentation by Varun Sharma. Meal for one: INR 3,000 onwards. April 10 to 12 (lunch & dinner). At The Persian Terrace, Rajajinagar.
Musical legacy
Evergreen SPB with SP Charan is more than a concert — it serves as an emotional tribute that delivers highenergy praise to an enduring musical heritage. The performance contains timeless melodies which still connect with listeners from different generations who speak Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. INR 820 onwards. April 12, 6 pm. At Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Vyalikaval.
Plated stories
Over two days, the CALORIE Film Festival brings together 12 films across 11 languages, spanning documentaries, animated shorts and narrative features. Paired with discussions — the festival showcases how food shapes everyday life: in plastic-wrapped sweets, in forgotten millet fields, in the perilous lives of fisherfolk and in jars of mango pickle stirred in quiet companionship. Look forward to director Jeo Baby at the event. Entry free. RSVP ahead. April 11 to 12, 10 am to 8 pm. At BIC, Domlur.
Art unbound
The Art Bengaluru Collective presents its 10th multi-art exhibition Summer Art Spread which showcases more than 35 artists who display over 350 artworks through various artistic mediums. The exhibition extends beyond gallery exhibitions to include an Art Santé space which features live performances and interactive demonstration sessions. Entry free. April 10 to 12,10 am. At Rangoli Metro Art Centre, MG Road.
Design narratives
Italian Design Day 2026 brings a showcase of Italian design excellence to Bengaluru, featuring an engaging conversation with Antonella Andriani, Nicola La Noce and Federico Fraternale, moderated by Smitha Zachariah. The evening will be followed by a private viewing of the Icons of Design exhibition. Entry free. RSVP ahead. April 10, 6 pm. At Science Gallery Bengaluru, Ganganagar.
Campus carnival
INVINCIA 2026, Presidency University’s flagship inter-collegiate cultural festival is bringing together students from across colleges to compete, perform and showcase non-stop energy, talent and celebration. Also witness performances by renowned talents like Sreeleela, Javed Ali and Reble as special highlights over the two days. INR 399 onwards. April 11, 4.30 pm. At Yelahanka.
Bengali beginnings
Adda 2.0 Poila Boishakh Edition is a vibrant celebration of the Bengali New Year that creates a festive ‘Bangali Para’ (neighbourhood) experience through its combination of open mic performances and sing-alongs. With its curated pop-up events, this is perfect for all those who are away from home but want to feel at home. INR 399 onwards. April 18, 3 pm. At Gilly’s Redefined, Koramangala.
Style showcase
Style Social 3.0 returns to Bengaluru with an inclusive platform celebrating individuality and personal expression. Open to all ages and groups, auditions lead to a high-energy grand finale. Participants get a chance to shine, win rewards and feature in campaigns, bringing fresh, citywide fashion energy. INR 199 onwards. April 11 &12. At Bhartiya Mall of Bengaluru, Thanisandra Main Road.
Written and compiled by Avantika Roy
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