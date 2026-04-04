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Bengaluru hosts a week of music, theatre and cultural showcases

This is our curated list of concerts, plays and cultural events to catch across the city this week
Bengaluru hosts a week of music, theatre and cultural showcases
Shubha Mudgal performs in Bengaluru this weekend
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Bengaluru’s cultural calendar this week brings together a diverse mix of music, theatre and art-led experiences. From intimate performances to large-scale showcases, the lineup reflects the city’s evolving creative scene, where different genres and voices come together. Whether you are in the mood for live gigs, stage productions or thought-provoking events, there is plenty to explore across venues.

Shubha Mudgal
Shubha Mudgal

Women in sound

WHAM or Women’s History Art and Music festival by the Indian Music Experience Museum has a multi-event line-up spanning documentaries, performances and conversations. Highlights include Shubha Mudgal, films on Annapurna Devi and Nagaland’s folk traditions and DJ sets by Ma Faiza. RSVP ahead. On till April 5. Across venues.

Sound of Women: A Folk X Hip-Hop Showcase
Sound of Women: A Folk X Hip-Hop Showcase

Rhythms of resistance

Sound of Women: A Folk X Hip-Hop Showcase brings together Krantinaari and Charu Hariharan with folk artistes from Uttarakhand, tracing stories of climate, migration and identity through music. Entry free. RSVP ahead. April 6, 7 pm to 8.15 pm. At Bangalore International Centre, Domlur.

Shaan
Shaan

Nostalgia night

Bollywood playback singer Shaan brings his Infinity Tour to the city with hits like Chand Sifarish, Tanha Dil, Woh Ladki Hain Kahan and more. The evening will feature a full live band and a setlist built on nostalgia and melody. INR 1,199 onwards. April 4, 6.30 pm. At Phoenix Marketcity, Whitefield.

Andrea Jeremiah
Andrea Jeremiah

Vibrant vocals

Actor-singer, Andrea Jeremiah performs live this weekend. The performance promises a set featuring soulful melodies and high-energy tracks, coupled by her dynamic stage presence and sing-along favourites. INR 899 onwards. April 4, 6.30 pm. At ITI Ground, Dooravani Nagar.

LUDMI
LUDMI

Joyous jazz

Jazz singer LUDMI, pianist Aman Mahajan and drummer Rohit PS come together for an evening of original compositions and reimagined jazz music shaped by improvisation and interplay. Entry free April 8, 7 pm to 8.30 pm. At Bangalore International Centre, Domlur.

The Rudy Wallang Band
The Rudy Wallang Band

Blues brotherhood

The Rudy Wallang Band takes the stage with Rudy Wallang (guitar), joined by Leon Wallang (bass) and Vincent Tariang (drums). The set draws on a 46-year legacy in Indian blues and rock, with strong guitar-led arrangements and live improvisation. INR 499. April 4, 9.30 pm. At Hard Rock Café, St Mark’s Road.

The poster of the play
The poster of the play

Love lines

Arena Theatre Productions presents, Tumhaare Baare Mein — a play written by Manav Kaul and directed by Tahera S. It follows three couples navigating the contradictions of modern relationships, as love, identity and expectation collide in a café setting. INR 400. April 5. At Jagriti Theatre, Whitefield.

Written and compiled by Anoushka Kundu

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Bengaluru hosts a week of music, theatre and cultural showcases
Bengaluru lines up a packed week of music, theatre and live performances
Bengaluru events
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Live music Bengaluru
Theatre in Bengaluru
Weekend events Bengaluru

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