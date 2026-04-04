Bengaluru hosts a week of music, theatre and cultural showcases

Bengaluru’s cultural calendar this week brings together a diverse mix of music, theatre and art-led experiences. From intimate performances to large-scale showcases, the lineup reflects the city’s evolving creative scene, where different genres and voices come together. Whether you are in the mood for live gigs, stage productions or thought-provoking events, there is plenty to explore across venues.
Women in sound
WHAM or Women’s History Art and Music festival by the Indian Music Experience Museum has a multi-event line-up spanning documentaries, performances and conversations. Highlights include Shubha Mudgal, films on Annapurna Devi and Nagaland’s folk traditions and DJ sets by Ma Faiza. RSVP ahead. On till April 5. Across venues.
Rhythms of resistance
Sound of Women: A Folk X Hip-Hop Showcase brings together Krantinaari and Charu Hariharan with folk artistes from Uttarakhand, tracing stories of climate, migration and identity through music. Entry free. RSVP ahead. April 6, 7 pm to 8.15 pm. At Bangalore International Centre, Domlur.
Nostalgia night
Bollywood playback singer Shaan brings his Infinity Tour to the city with hits like Chand Sifarish, Tanha Dil, Woh Ladki Hain Kahan and more. The evening will feature a full live band and a setlist built on nostalgia and melody. INR 1,199 onwards. April 4, 6.30 pm. At Phoenix Marketcity, Whitefield.
Vibrant vocals
Actor-singer, Andrea Jeremiah performs live this weekend. The performance promises a set featuring soulful melodies and high-energy tracks, coupled by her dynamic stage presence and sing-along favourites. INR 899 onwards. April 4, 6.30 pm. At ITI Ground, Dooravani Nagar.
Joyous jazz
Jazz singer LUDMI, pianist Aman Mahajan and drummer Rohit PS come together for an evening of original compositions and reimagined jazz music shaped by improvisation and interplay. Entry free April 8, 7 pm to 8.30 pm. At Bangalore International Centre, Domlur.
Blues brotherhood
The Rudy Wallang Band takes the stage with Rudy Wallang (guitar), joined by Leon Wallang (bass) and Vincent Tariang (drums). The set draws on a 46-year legacy in Indian blues and rock, with strong guitar-led arrangements and live improvisation. INR 499. April 4, 9.30 pm. At Hard Rock Café, St Mark’s Road.
Love lines
Arena Theatre Productions presents, Tumhaare Baare Mein — a play written by Manav Kaul and directed by Tahera S. It follows three couples navigating the contradictions of modern relationships, as love, identity and expectation collide in a café setting. INR 400. April 5. At Jagriti Theatre, Whitefield.
Written and compiled by Anoushka Kundu
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