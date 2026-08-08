Bengaluru to celebrate Independence Day with first-ever citizen-led Freedom Habba 2026

Held under the theme. “Namma Ooru. Nimma Ooru. Nammellara Bengaluru” (Our town, your town, all of our Bengaluru), the event aims to celebrate the city’s diversity and shared identity while encouraging greater public participation in Independence Day celebrations.

The festival will feature nearly 40 cultural contingents showcasing Karnataka’s rich folk traditions, alongside performances by artistes from across the state. Visitors can also explore food and craft stalls, a Living Museum, Constitution Square, children’s activity zones and guided tours of the Vidhana Soudha.

The celebrations will conclude with a spectacular evening featuring a synchronised light and laser show, followed by a fireworks display. Organisers hope Freedom Habba 2026 will become an annual tradition that brings together Bengaluru’s residents to celebrate the nation’s independence through culture, heritage and community participation.