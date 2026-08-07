Bengaluru to get three new Lalbagh-style mega parks

There would be an increase in the amount of greenery in Bengaluru as the government of Karnataka is planning to construct three public gardens based on the concept of the famous 240-acre Lalbagh Botanical Garden. Speaking at the inauguration of the 220th edition of Lalbagh Flower Show, Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said that the parks are planned to be built in defence land and forest land in the city.
“We intend to build one such park on defence land in Bengaluru," D.K. explained. “The land will remain under the ownership of the Defence Ministry, but we need permission to build the park there. I have written a letter in this regard and will meet the Union Defence Minister soon. The Prime Minister has previously given permission to build a park on defence land in Varanasi.”
The other two botanical gardens are planned to be constructed in the forest land in Bengaluru following initial talks with officials of the Forest Department. Construction and maintenance work of these green spaces would be shared between the concerned municipal agencies, which include the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) and the Department of Horticulture.
In addition to the park development project, D.K. highlighted his plan for increasing environmental activity involving regional farmers and afforestation in the entire state. “We have formed a programme to increase greenery in the state and save the lives of farmers,” said D.K., thereby reaffirming that the joint government initiative in the span of 100 days would be officially launched on Independence Day.
This was also made public during the opening of the 12-day Lalbagh Flower Show, whose theme for the year was Glory of the Ganga Dynasty. The show is being held in order to celebrate the region's agrarian legacy, preservation of lakes from history, and traditional agricultural methods. The state government is trying to make extensive green areas based on the inspiration derived from these historical places.