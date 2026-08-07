Bengaluru to get three new Lalbagh-style mega parks

There would be an increase in the amount of greenery in Bengaluru as the government of Karnataka is planning to construct three public gardens based on the concept of the famous 240-acre Lalbagh Botanical Garden. Speaking at the inauguration of the 220th edition of Lalbagh Flower Show, Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said that the parks are planned to be built in defence land and forest land in the city.

All you need to know about Bengaluru’s new Lalbagh-style parks

“We intend to build one such park on defence land in Bengaluru," D.K. explained. “The land will remain under the ownership of the Defence Ministry, but we need permission to build the park there. I have written a letter in this regard and will meet the Union Defence Minister soon. The Prime Minister has previously given permission to build a park on defence land in Varanasi.”