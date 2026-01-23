The Bengaluru Temple Festival is back with bigger names and newer events!

Bengaluru’s annual cultural and temple festival — Gudiya Sambhrama or Bengaluru Temple Festival — celebrating the role of devasthanas in society — spiritually, culturally, socially and environmentally — returns for its 17th edition. The festival commenced on January 17, opening with cultural and devotional events and will go on till February 18, showcasing classical arts, temple walkthroughs, talks, art exhibits, dance, music performances and workshops at multiple sacred venues across the city.
“This year we have picked yet another interesting theme, Swaraloka… Iswara to Swara, tracing the thread of reality,” begins co-curator Vijayalakshmi Vijayakumar. The theme is centred around the interplay of musical and spiritual realms, integrating classical arts with sacred spaces and cultural discourse.
“We have included a different venue, the BNMIT college auditorium, this year. On the morning of January 24, we have Naada Yatra — The Timeless in Tunes, where swara, sangeetha, veda and chitrageethe all come together with musicians Sai Vignesh, Amith Nadig, Vinod Shyam, Guha Vishwanath, Ghanapathi Sumukha Bharadwaj and many more come together for this performance,” she shares.
The Bengaluru Temple Festival does not just spotlight the performing arts but also makes space for socialising activities such as Sanskrit Games, a unique board game based on the Purusharthas, besides traditional Indian board games, along with Paint and Chant sessions with classes on Hasta Kala.
“This week focuses on Divya Varna, the visual art exhibition featuring 45 ar tists from across the country — Rajasthan, Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Chennai, Andhra Pradesh, North Kar nataka and of course, from our own Bengaluru. The halls of Devagiri Devasthanam in Banashankari 2nd stage have been converted into an art gallery till January 25, displaying some amazing works,” she reveals.
Festival goers can catch the popular Trichur brothers live on January 23, this weekend and return the next day to witness kathak dancers from Ahmedabad — Kadam Parikh and Raina Parikh — disciples of gurus Maulik Shah and Ishira Parikh, representing the Lucknow gharana with modern interpretations of classic works.
January 25 will be graced by Aswathi Thirunal Rama Varma, known as Prince Rama Varma, a classical musician and a member of the erstwhile Royal Family of Travancore, followed by kuchipudi and bharatanatyam performances.
Entry free. Across venues.