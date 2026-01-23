The Bengaluru Temple Festival is back with bigger names and newer events!

“This year we have picked yet another interesting theme, Swaraloka… Iswara to Swara, tracing the thread of reality,” begins co-curator Vijayalakshmi Vijayakumar. The theme is centred around the interplay of musical and spiritual realms, integrating classical arts with sacred spaces and cultural discourse.

“We have included a different venue, the BNMIT college auditorium, this year. On the morning of January 24, we have Naada Yatra — The Timeless in Tunes, where swara, sangeetha, veda and chitrageethe all come together with musicians Sai Vignesh, Amith Nadig, Vinod Shyam, Guha Vishwanath, Ghanapathi Sumukha Bharadwaj and many more come together for this performance,” she shares.