What’s up Bengaluru: Events between July 3 and July 9

Riff riot

Rock band Girish and The Chronicles, best known for their stint on America’s Got Talent and for opening for the legendary band Guns N’ Roses in India, is making their way to Bengaluru for a high-octane performance! Get ready for an evening that will have anthems aplenty to headbang to, riffs that are unforgettable and beats that you will sing along with. INR 499. July 4, 8 pm onwards. At DND – The Venue, HSR Layout.