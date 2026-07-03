What’s up Bengaluru: Events between July 3 and July 9

Whether you’re in the mood for live music, thought-provoking theatre or a celebration of classical arts, Bengaluru has plenty to offer this week. From soulful concerts and powerful storytelling to high-energy rock performances and immersive stage productions, these events promise memorable experiences for audiences of all ages.
Ladies first
Andal of Tamil Nadu, Akka Mahadevi of Karnataka, Lal Ded of Kashmir and Soyarabai of Maharashtra are remembered as one-dimensional figures of devotion but behind their verses lie experiences of caste discrimination, child marriage, widowhood, social exclusion and the constraints of gendered expectations. Abhaya – Women Who Dared — a concert performed by Chitra Srikrishna, Prema Vivek and Ranjani Venkatesh — celebrates women poets from across India presenting compositions in multiple Indian languages, with visuals and storytelling to set the scene. Entry free. July 7, 7 pm. At BIC, Domlur.
Step story
Witness Nruthyasammohana, the bharatanatiyam arangetram of Saanvi Lalwani, presented by Natanam Institute of Dance. Trained under guru Acharya Dr Raksha Karthik, Saanvi will perform a repertoire featuring compositions by Saint Thyagaraja, Purandara Dasa, Andal and Oothukadu Venkata Kavi, celebrating the beauty of classical dance. Entry free. July 4, 5.15 pm. At Bangalore Gayana Samaja, Basavanagudi.
Malwa musings
Ghat Ghat Mein Panchi Bolta Hai offers an evening of music, bhajans, contemplation and the wisdom of Kabir. Padma Shri awardee Prahlad Singh Tipanya brings the poetry of Kabir alive through folk music, storytelling and conversation to the city, this weekend. Rooted in the Malwa singing tradition of Madhya Pradesh, Prahlad’s performances promise to be intimate, immersive and deeply moving. INR 750. July 5, 7.30 pm. At Jagriti Theatre, Whitefield.
Riff riot
Rock band Girish and The Chronicles, best known for their stint on America’s Got Talent and for opening for the legendary band Guns N’ Roses in India, is making their way to Bengaluru for a high-octane performance! Get ready for an evening that will have anthems aplenty to headbang to, riffs that are unforgettable and beats that you will sing along with. INR 499. July 4, 8 pm onwards. At DND – The Venue, HSR Layout.
Golden ticket
Catch Waiting for Naseer, a philosophical Hindi comedy that celebrates theatre, hope and human connection. Set at Mumbai’s Prithvi Theatre Café, the play follows two dead actors competing for a single ticket to see their idol, weaving humour, rivalry and existential reflection into a deeply engaging theatrical experience. Entry free. RSVP ahead. July 8, 7 pm. At BIC, Domlur.
Deadly drama
Be part of the audience that will act as the co-investigators in the upcoming iterative play, Who Killed Agatha? This unique staging will revolve around the tale of Agatha, who dropped dead while partying with a friend. Expect twists, turns and fanatic characters who will add various dimensions to the story. INR 250 onwards. July 4. 7.30 pm onwards. At Ranga Shankara, JP Nagar.
Raga reverie
Experience Hrudayagaanasudha — a soulful carnatic concert by vocalist Hrudayesh R Krishnan. Joined by violinist Amogh Nadadur and mridangist Lokapriya G, the performance celebrates timeless compositions by 19th-century masters, blending beloved classics with rare gems in an evening of heartfelt musical tradition. Entry free. RSVP ahead. July 5, 6 pm. At BIC, Domlur.
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