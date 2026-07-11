This Saturday story walk through Indiranagar uncovers hidden narratives

With over 20 years of experience across conservation and social work, Vikram believes every urban space carries traces of the ecosystem it evolved from. “Every moder n urban space evolves from a village ecosystem in a few decades or centuries. An area like Indiranagar has evolved as a collective space over the last 50 years and a deeper look shows how it is a collective of a few areas like Binnamangala, Thippasandra and other areas,” Vikram shares.

According to him, the walk brings together the many layers that make a neighbourhood. “Folklore rests in the lores of the various people through oral narratives, emotion and visual imagery of various shops, houses and memories. Ecology rests in the various flora and fauna spread across — from the Peepal tree to the Gul Mohar to lanes covered with Raintrees. Heritage lies in both the tangible and intangible elements, from houses to institutions like Theosophical Society, Chinmaya Mission and Kerala Samaj,” he says.