What’s up Bengaluru: Events between July 10 to July 16

From captivating theatre productions and immersive storytelling sessions to soulful music, art exhibitions and cultural festivals, Bengaluru’s cultural calendar is packed with experiences this week. Whether you’re looking to catch a thought-provoking play, soak in live performances, explore contemporary art or put your strategic skills to the test, here are seven events across the city worth adding to your plans.
Deadly dialogues
When the accidental death of an anarchist is what inspires theatre folk to choreograph a play, you know it has to be good or at least entertaining. What came out of this endeavour is a satirical plot line, with absolute intention to take a dig at those in power. Set in contemporary India, what is promised are scenes showcasing custodial death, train bombings and an unsettling legal system that is brought to the forefront. INR 400. July 12, 3.30 pm & 7.30 pm. At Jagriti Theatre, Whitefield.
Celebrating chouboli
Actor, writer and storyteller Narendra Shekhawat prepares to narrate the Chouboli for his audience, offering Bengaluru a different kind of storytelling. With tales aging back to Rajasthani roots, this particular folktale dives into the complexities of human life but with a helpful serving of satire and humour to help ease whatever bitter truths are released. INR 450 onwards. July 11, 6.30 pm. At Sabha, Kamaraj Road.
Cultural confluence
Sangamam, an initiative by the Shibulal Family Philanthropic Initiatives (SFPI) presents Sangamam Thaala Utsav — a two-day festival that celebrates India’s rich artistic heritage. The event brings together an immersive cultural blend of carnatic and hindustani music, folk traditions, percussion arts, dance, masterclasses, artisan stalls, cultural installations and curated food, with a soulful line-up of performers — Siddhartha Belmannu and Charulatha Mani. INR 449 onwards. July 11 & 12. At Prestige Centre for Performing Arts, Konanakunte Cross.
Gilded ghazals
Himachali artiste Utkarsh Sharma lends his voice to a delightful evening of ghazals, geet and guftugu at Sukhoon Mehfil where music and storytelling forget the barriers of time, strumming the soulful magic of beloved timeless classics such as Chaudvin Ka Chand and Lag Ja Gale. INR 2,950 onwards, July 18, 6.30pm. At MLR Convention Centre, Whitefield.
Broadway blues
Madari Productions brings its much-awaited musical Dirty Biriyani to Bengaluru. This drama-comedy follows the chaotic lives of three eccentric women whose greatest stroke of luck was finding one another. Celebrating womanhood through their everyday lived experiences, the production blends humour with heartfelt storytelling to create an engaging theatrical experience. INR 400. July 11, 3.30 pm and 7.30 pm. Jagriti Theatre, Whitefield.
Battle boards
Chess enthusiasts assemble! And maybe when you come, bring along your best gear for now is the chance to challenge a grandmaster to his game. From open tournaments for all ages and skill levels, an exclusive interactive chess workshop by arena grandmaster Praveen Sagar to battling it out with the pro himself, Bhartiya Mall Of Bengaluru presents a week long chess festival celebrating sportsmanship, strategic thinking and skill. INR 100. July 13 to 19, 5 pm. At Thanisandra Main Road.
Art attack
Duarte Haus presents The 8th Edit, redefining curated spaces by following an aesthetic consisting of only 8x8 formats. The exhibition features over 180 original artworks created by 25 contemporary artists. As one walks into this space, diversity speaks in different forms — be it abstract art, tonalism, geometric art as well as works celebrating contemporary Indian folk idioms. There’s a lot more to see than meets this listing, where art is celebrated and showcased in its most authentic form. Entry free. On till July 12, 10.30 am. At Venkatappa Art Gallery, Kasturba Road.
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