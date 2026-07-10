What’s up Bengaluru: Events between July 10 to July 16

Deadly dialogues

When the accidental death of an anarchist is what inspires theatre folk to choreograph a play, you know it has to be good or at least entertaining. What came out of this endeavour is a satirical plot line, with absolute intention to take a dig at those in power. Set in contemporary India, what is promised are scenes showcasing custodial death, train bombings and an unsettling legal system that is brought to the forefront. INR 400. July 12, 3.30 pm & 7.30 pm. At Jagriti Theatre, Whitefield.