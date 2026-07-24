What’s up Bengaluru: Events between July 24 to July 30

Magical maestro

Join in the applause as the Indian Music Experience Museum pays homage to Dr L Subramaniam — one of India’s greatest musicians. The afternoon of celebration begins with a special unveiling of the titan’s iconic violin at their Star Gallery and ends with a live interaction. The audience will also get to see L Subrmaniam’s handwritten notations and a vintage LP album added to the museum’s collection. Entry free. July 26, 3.30pm onwards. At JP Nagar.