What’s up Bengaluru: Events between July 24 to July 30

From live music and theatre to cultural celebrations and community gatherings, Bengaluru has a packed weekend in store for those looking to step out and explore. Whether you want to discover new artistes, revisit India's rich traditions, enjoy a memorable performance or simply unwind with like-minded people, here's a roundup of cultural events happening across the city over the coming days.
Go green
Tired of the city’s hustle and bustle? Head over to Marzi, India’s first lifestyle and social wellbeing platform that is hosting the B.Old Fest for Bengaluru’s Gen X folk. The festival includes badminton and pickleball sessions, karaoke evenings, coffee meetups, a one night farmstay and more such fun activities. INR 599 onwards. July 24 to 30, 5 pm onwards. Across locations.
Freedom festival
As Independence Day draws near, head over to Bharatiya Mall of Bengaluru as they celebrate a four week cultural fest filled with music, dance, storytelling and live performances. Showcasing the richness of India’s heritage — witness performances such as Rajasthani Ghoomar, Bengali folk dance and much more from vibrant landscapes from across the country. Entry free. July 25, 6 pm onwards. At Thanisandra Main Road.
Musical mirth
At The Leela Palace Bengaluru, ZLB23 marks the return of the sixth season of Magnetic Music. Themed The Velvet Notes — their final show will feature performances by the band Blue Temptation, marking an evening filled with music, handcrafted cocktails, global dishes and a time of relaxation. Entry via reservation. July 25, 7 pm onwards. At Old Airport Road.
Serpent song
A 100 musicians from India’s snake charmers community, the mystical sound of the been and a remarkable narration of their story comes alive on the stage with Royston Abel’s production A Hundred Charmers. Witness an evening filled with folk melodies, global inclusions and the orchestra of a hundred beens coming together. INR 899 onwards. July 26. 4.30 pm & 7.30 pm. At PCPA, Konanakunte Cross.
Magical maestro
Join in the applause as the Indian Music Experience Museum pays homage to Dr L Subramaniam — one of India’s greatest musicians. The afternoon of celebration begins with a special unveiling of the titan’s iconic violin at their Star Gallery and ends with a live interaction. The audience will also get to see L Subrmaniam’s handwritten notations and a vintage LP album added to the museum’s collection. Entry free. July 26, 3.30pm onwards. At JP Nagar.
Rock reverie
Parvaaz performs in the city this weekend. Known for blending psychedelic rock and progressive soundscapes along with Urdu, Hindi and Kashmiri lyrics — they have carved a unique space in the independent music scene. Don’t miss out on this immersive live performance that also includes powerful storytelling. INR 799 onwards. July 25, 8 pm. At DND: The Venue, Haralur Main Road.
Music mantra
Aspiring singers, musicians and performers can take the spotlight at this free open mic, hosted as part of UnboxingBLR. Open to all, the event invites Bengaluru’s creative community to share their talent, connect with fellow artistes and celebrate music in a lively public setting. Entry free. July 24, 5 pm to 8 pm. At 1 Sobha, Church Street.
Email: indulge@newindianexpress.com
X: @indulgexpress