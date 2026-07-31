Bengaluru Poetry Festival celebrates 10th edition with voices from across India

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I want people to remember the magic they experienced on stage. That’s all. This year, we’re bringing renowned Hindi poet Naresh Saxena and we’ve been receiving two or three calls every day asking whether he’s definitely coming. He’s over 85 — doesn’t use email, WhatsApp or social media, yet people are eagerly waiting to hear him. That kind of love for an artiste makes everything worthwhile. Art never ceases to amaze me. There’s magic waiting at every corner. That’s also why I worry when arts education is pushed aside. The future belongs to people who can think creatively. An engineer with an arts education becomes someone who can imagine and create, not just follow instructions. We need to invest in the arts so that future generations don’t lose that ability. I truly believe Bengaluru can be known not just as India’s IT capital, but also as its new and upcoming cultural capital.