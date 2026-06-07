Bhoomi Habba 2026 spotlights community-led climate action through art, food, storytelling and more...

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Mercy Kappen: In the past, we focused heavily on specific crises — like the water crisis, plastic pollution or building general climate resilience. This year, ‘Restore, Reclaim’ moves the focus from surviving climate change to actively exploring solutions. ‘Restore’ is about healing our damaged ecosystems, soil and water bodies and restoring our symbiotic relationship with the earth. ‘Reclaim’ is about common people taking back their power and ownership over environmental solutions. The core philosophy is that the most sustainable paths to climate action belong to communities working together at the grassroots level. This year, the physical layout is explicitly categorised to map out community paths to climate action. When you walk in through Gate 1, you are immediately greeted by interactive soil exhibitions and composting zones to visualise ‘Restoration.’ We also feature information campaigns here, including setups by Azim Premji University and the ClimActive Initiative, to ground visitors in community-led solutions right from the start. The interactive zones are scattered under our tree canopy — expanding from the Temple Tree spaces down to the CRC Courtyard, the Rain Tree and our mango and chikku orchards. This drastically reduces the need for temporary, wasteful structures. Signs and installations are made entirely from upcycled campus waste and our water stations showcase local rainwater harvesting.