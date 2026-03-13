Pilitaxi returns to Bengaluru with its craft-led pop-up ‘Memories of Summer’

A curated lineup of mindful brands

Spread across Bangalore International Centre’s ground and first floors, the showcase features a mix of returning favourites and first-time participants. Labels such as The Kaatn Trail, Aloe House, Tatwa Designs, RATA, Slomotion, Fitkaari and Winglore sit alongside fibre-art studio Studio Modah and ceramics label Bombay Clay Company. Together, the lineup reflects Pilitaxi’s continued emphasis on craftsmanship-led brands that prioritise thoughtful design, natural materials and responsible production. “We look for brands that have a strong sense of identity — whether through craftsmanship, storytelling or their commitment to sustainability,” she notes regarding the rigorous selection process. Several homegrown labels will also be making their Bengaluru debut, offering visitors a chance to discover emerging designers. Many of the participating labels are presenting seasonal edits designed specifically for warmer months.

“Visitors can expect summer-ready clothing, artistic home accents and mindful lifestyle products,” Bijaya shares, noting that several brands will debut fresh collections during the popup. Beyond the physical products, the weekend is designed to foster genuine community interaction between designers and visitors. “Pilitaxi has always been more than just a shopping event, it’s about connection and discovery,” Bijaya emphasises. This setup allows patrons to dive deeper into the journey behind each handcrafted piece. “You get to meet the brand owners and creators presenting their craft and displaying their creations themselves,” she smiles. Visitors can browse the stalls at leisure while sipping freshly roasted Coorg coffee and sampling healthy bakes.

The platform is actively preparing for its next major evolution. “Looking ahead, we plan to expand our presence in more cities while continuing to support independent designers, artisan-led brands and sustainable businesses,” she reveals.

Entry free. March 13 & 14, 11 am to 8 pm. At BIC, Domlur.

Written by Anoushka Kundu

Email: indulge@newindianexpress.com

X: @indulgexpress